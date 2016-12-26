On an announcement released December 12, Fannie Mae revealed its implementation of technology updates that give lenders “freedom from representations and warranties on property … [Read more...]
Can I Get a Mortgage With a Part-Time Job
It’s never been easier to own a home, thanks to borrower-friendly mortgages that continue to adjust their qualifications and risk assessment to cater to more Americans in need of … [Read more...]
2017 FHA Loan Limits: Increased Forward, Reverse Mortgage Limits
Borrowers of FHA-insured loans can apply for higher loan amounts in 2017 in light of an increase in housing prices. The 2017 FHA loan limits correspond with the rise of conforming … [Read more...]
Pending Home Sales Break July Record
September already set a good standing for pending home sales but a little nudge in October numbers was significant enough to bring the Pending Home Sales Index to 110.0, faster … [Read more...]
Consider These Energy Efficiency Loans for Your Home
Contemplating to buy an energy-efficient home or improve your home to make it more “green” and sustainable to live in? You can finance energy conservation projects through loans … [Read more...]
The Pros and Cons of Paying Cash for Your Home
Many people automatically think of “mortgage” when they hear about buying a home. But not all homebuyers want to deal with interest rates and the long process of home loan … [Read more...]
FHFA Raises Conforming Loan Limits, Cites Rising House Prices
First-time homebuyers can borrow higher loan amounts as the Federal Housing Finance Agency raises the conforming loan limits on mortgages sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in … [Read more...]
Ellie Mae: Refinance Activity in October Increases
Refinancing activity increased in October, according to Ellie Mae’s recent Origination Insight Report. In fact, refinances across all types have shown a noticeable surge. The … [Read more...]
FHA Gives Updates on MMI Fund, Mortgages and More
The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) talked mainly about the growth of its mortgage insurance fund and gains in its forward mortgage portfolio for the fiscal year 2016, in its … [Read more...]
Freddie Mac Plans to Get Rid of Appraisals
In the traditional mortgage process, the market value of a home is determined by a thorough, manual evaluation process called an appraisal. The appraiser assesses the home’s price … [Read more...]
- 1
- 2
- 3
- …
- 227
- Next Page »