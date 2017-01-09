homebuyers-will-see-lower-fha-annual-mip-rates-this-2017

Getting a new FHA mortgage will cost less this year as the agency is reducing its annual MIP rates by 25 basis points. This annual mortgage insurance premium (MIP) reduction, according to the FHA, will help homeowners save $500 a year.

Reduced rates will apply to mortgages that closed on or after January 27, 2017.

Talk to a mortgage lender near you.»

2017 FHA Annual MIP Rates

Annual mortgage insurance premium rates on forward mortgages insured by the FHA, whether refinance or purchase, will be lower this year.

The revised MIP schedule as taken from FHA’s mortgagee letter dated Jan. 9 is as follows.

For mortgages with terms of greater than 15 years

Base Loan Amount LTV Previous MIP New MIP ≤ $625,500 ≤ 95% 80 bps 55 bps ≤ $625,500 > 95% 85 bps 60 bps > $625,500 ≤ 95% 100 bps 55 bps > $625,500 > 95% 105 bps 60 bps

For mortgages with terms of less than or equal to 15 years

Base Loan Amount LTV Previous MIP New MIP ≤ $625,500 ≤ 90% 45 bps 25 bps ≤ $625,500 > 90% 70 bps 50 bps > $625,500 ≤ 78% 45 bps 25 bps > $625,500 78.01% – 90.00% 70 bps 25 bps > $625,500 > 90% 95 bps 50 bps

The MIP cutback also eliminates the distinction in rates per the base loan amount.

Find out today’s rates.»

For streamline, simple refinance of previous mortgage endorsed on or before May 31, 2009.

A. Term of greater than 15 years Base Loan Amount LTV Previous MIP New MIP All Loan Amounts ≤ 90% 55 bps 55 bps All Loan Amounts > 90% 55 bps 55 bps B. Term of less than or equal to 15 years Base Loan Amount LTV Previous MIP New MIP All Loan Amounts ≤ 90% 55 bps 25 bps All Loan Amounts > 90% 55 bps 25 bps

Improved Economic Health, Rising Mortgage Rates

In a Jan. 9 press statement, the FHA points to the improved economic health of its mutual mortgage insurance fund behind its decision to slash the existing annual MIP rates.

As of 2016, the Fund has registered a growth of $3.8 billion. Also last year it hit or exceeded its 2-percent mandatory capital ratio requirement at 2.32%. Since 2012 the Fund has an economic net worth of $44 billion, according to the FHA.

“After four straight years of growth and with sufficient reserves on hand to meet future claims, it’s time for FHA to pass along some modest savings to working families,” Julian Castro, who serves as secretary of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development, was quoted as saying.

Mr. Castro further noted that the lower insurance premiums come at an opportune time when consumers are facing higher mortgage costs as a result of increasing mortgage rates.

With the reduction in place, the FHA believes it will help expand the access to mortgage credit and lower mortgage costs for about 1 million households it expects to use FHA-insured mortgages for purchase or refinance this year.

Click this orange button for insights straight from the lenders.»