pending-home-sales-break-july-record

September already set a good standing for pending home sales but a little nudge in October numbers was significant enough to bring the Pending Home Sales Index to 110.0, faster than the post-Brexit pace recorded on July, and marking its 30th straight month of above-100 baseline reading.

The Index

The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), published by the National Association of REALTORS® measures properties that are pending or under contract but are not yet closed.

The sale of a home is considered on “pending” status once it is tied under a contract between a buyer and a seller. Unlike most housing market metrics, the PHSI is a forecast measure, projecting future home sales. According to NAR, 80 percent of pending homes close within two months of contract.

The Report

PHSI’s monthly index covers the previous year nationally and four regions. The data include both seasonally adjusted and non-seasonally adjusted figures.

In the Northeast region, PHSI marched 0.4 percent to 96.9 in October, a 3.9 percent high from a year ago. In the Midwest, it rose by 1.6 percent to 106.3, 1.2 percent higher than the previous year. Meanwhile, the index declined by 1.3 percent to 120.1 this year, although still a 0.8 percent increase from October 2015’s. In the West, this year charted a 0.7 percent march forward to 108.3, an increase of 2.5 percent from last year’s.

The Analysis

According to NAR’s Chief Economist Lawrence Yun, buyer demand is driven by continued job gains in metro areas, overriding the strain in steadfast price growth and limited inventory.

The rising rents and the loosening of mortgage guidelines are also seen as major factors driving buyer power. These, on top of historically low mortgage rates that many are taking advantage of before the perceived rate hike sets in in the near future.

The Forecast

Yun puts in a positive prediction for this year’s closing, projecting a pace of 5.36 million existing home sales. This is an increase from 2015’s 5.25 million and the highest since 2006.

He also sites the most influential factors that will shape the future of home sales in the coming year. “With mortgage rates expected to rise into next year and put added strain on affordability,” Yun says, “sales expansion will be contingent on more inventory coming onto the market and continued job gains.”

