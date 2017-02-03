How Does a Real Estate Agent Help You Sell Your Home?

So you decide to sell your home. Let’s say this is your first time and have little to no knowledge about how the whole home-selling process goes. Many home sellers prefer to take the DIY path and figure out things on their own. But how about those who are preoccupied with important matters and cannot dedicate much time to get things done?

This is where a listing or real estate agent comes in. They are the experts of the housing industry. They are professionals at not just the whole home-selling affair but also at helping you achieve your home selling goal as much as possible.

Hiring an agent is an advantage. You do not only receive expert opinion and guidance on the most important matters, you also have someone to help things get done. In detail, the following gives you a breakdown of their responsibilities:

Collate information

Previous sale information about the property is to be accessed by your agent to get ahold of important data that will affect the selling price of the home. Aside from documents, he or she also gets information of home sales in the neighborhood.

Discuss the seller’s goals

The agent visits your home and puts himself or herself in a buyer’s shoes. A discussion then ensues about the schedule of putting up the property on sale, the possibility of renovation, and the seller’s goals for the sale. You are generally in control as to your asking price but your agent can guide you as to whether the pricing you put up is reasonable or maybe too high for today’s market.

Staging, presentation

Many buyers go to the internet to initially look for prospects and that’s why having professional photos to go with the listing is important. Staging can help the buyers – especially during an open house – estimate the furniture they should get into the property should they move in.

Marketing

The marketing stage will roll after the selling price is determined. Several marketing strategies include setting up the property in MLS, websites, mailers, hosting an open house, and promoting in social media, among others.

Attend the home inspection

The home inspection part of the home sale process determines if there are repairs and improvements that need to be done and settled on the property before the sale can proceed. During the inspection, your agent can use the good and bad points as well as any additional information on the home which he or she can use later when negotiating.

Keep things on schedule

Should there be needed repairs determined after the inspection, the agent could help you coordinate with the right contractors to get the job done.

Negotiate for the seller

The agent speaks on your behalf with the party of the buyer to negotiate price and the other terms of the sale. This role becomes more apparent if there are multiple parties interested in the purchase of your property. However, their negotiation skills should place a balance on the offer and the selling price so as to not put off the buyers.

Attend the home appraisal

The appraisal determines the market value of the home. It is the agent that provides the appraiser with vital information about the property such as recent modifications and repairs which could raise the home value.

An agent could be the difference between getting the deal you want on your home or not. Indeed, it pays to have an expert on your side.

