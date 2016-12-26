What is Fannie Mae’s Day 1 Certainty?

On an announcement released December 12, Fannie Mae revealed its implementation of technology updates that give lenders “freedom from representations and warranties on property value” for many loans as part of its groundbreaking Day 1 Certainty initiative announced last October.

The Highlights

Appraised value can now be accepted up front with: a) a qualifying risk score from Collateral Underwriter; and b) a recommendation of Approved/Eligible from Desktop Underwriter (DU).

DU will now issue property inspection waivers (PIWs). This is an offer to waive the appraisal if other requirements are met. This relieves lenders of representation and warranty on property value, condition, as well as marketability.

What is Day 1 Certainty?

Day 1 Certainty is Fannie Mae’s initiative that aims to free lenders from representations and warranties on the key aspects of the mortgage origination process, with greater speed and simplicity in order to improve borrower experience.

Day 1 Certainty offers validation services for income, assets, and employment to lenders via DU. It also offers freedom from representations and warranties on appraised values from the Collateral Underwriter. Meanwhile, refinance transactions will be eased through enhanced waivers of property inspection requirements.

»Click Here to get Matched With a Lender»

A Breakdown of Day 1 Certainty Benefits

DU Validation Services for Income, Assets, and Employment

provides tools for reducing risk and improving borrower experience provides validation of loan application data up front as well as faster and easier verification of key loan data components provides better borrower experience by using digital, electronic data, versus traditional manual data collection asset and employment validation will be available on December 10, 2016 while income validation is already available

Collateral Underwriter for Greater Certainty

provides Day 1 certainty on appraised values ensures customers representation and warranty relief for the property’s appraised value when it receives a qualifying score through Collateral Underwriter allows lenders to give more attention to high-risk appraisals ; fewer underwriter requests for correction and clarification effective December 10, 2016

Enhanced Property Inspection Waiver

customers using DU are offered an eligibility to waive Fannie Mae’s property inspection requirement for many refinancing transactions. reduces cost of origination and shortens its processing time effective December 10, 2016

Recap

The digitization is a move forward towards freedom from:

paper-based processes with easy income-asset-employment validation appraisal requirements on refis rep and warrant on appraised value

The new initiative aims to bring change and innovation to the traditional ways of origination, helps lenders increase productivity, and provides a faster, better experience to borrowers.

Speak with a professional lender today.