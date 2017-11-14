2017 Housing Trends Forecast: Hits or Misses

Before 2017 kicked in, mortgage and housing experts and analysts gave their forecast on what to expect in the industry. Two months more, we will be saying goodbye to this year. Let’s take a look at how these predictions have fared and see how this can help us plan better for the future.

Rising Mortgage Rates

Some housing analysts predicted that 2017 mortgage rates would rise high and would reach 4.5 percent. Other experts agreed that mortgage rates will rise above 4 percent but would not go beyond 4.5 percent. True enough, rates rose past the 4 percent mark in the first half of 2017. However, it fell back below 4 percent in the last week of May. We still have to see if the rate will reach the 4.5 percent forecast in the remaining months of the year.

When the year opened, interest rates for 30-year fixed rate mortgages were are at 4.08 percent. This trend continued until the end of the second quarter. Rates then slowly fell back a few notches.

By June 1, 2017, rates hit 3.94 percent. The ‘below-4 percent’ rate had been fairly consistent except for a sharp spike on July 13, when the rate hit 4.03 percent. A week after, mortgage interest rates fell back to 3.96 percent.

As of the last week of October, mortgage rates are at 3.94 percent. On the same time last year, rates were slightly lower at 3.47 percent.

Find the best mortgage rates, click here.

More New Homes

A number of housing experts were positive about the construction of new residential properties for 2017. This prediction was because of the rise on groundbreakings in 2016. From the 1.108 million in 2015, it went up 5 percent the following year to 1.163 million.

According to the Census Bureau‘s Building Permits Survey, there are around 950,100 new privately owned housing units authorized since the beginning of the year up to September.

In some states like California, however, there has been a scarcity of new homes for the low- to moderate-income homebuyers. Many of the homes are being built in the area are high priced that it created a housing crisis in the state.

The year isn’t over yet. Let’s remain hopeful that more new homes will be built and completed in the last two months of the year.

Connect with a lender, click here.

Housing Affordability Will Worsen

It was also predicted that housing affordability will worsen this year. It seems like this prediction is slowly coming true.

According to The Agenda, there is a shortage of house, The inventory of homes for sale has been shrinking for the past 24 consecutive months.

Many states are facing housing affordability crisis. Due to the lack of inventory, housing prices are spiking up, rapidly outpacing income growth. Mortgage professionals, government agencies, and private sectors are now strategizing plans to help address this national housing affordability issue.

Two months more before the year ends. Many things can happen in that span of time. While we hope that these housing issues will finally be solved before things can get worse, we are still positive and hopeful about the mortgage industry as interest rates have remained in their historic lows.

These forecasts are there to help us plan for our future. They serve as a guide on what we can expect ahead. However, studying or individual situations will help us arrive at a sounder decision when it comes to homeownership.

Click to See the Latest Mortgage Rates»