Is a 401k Considered an Asset for Mortgage Qualification?

Some mortgage programs require you to have assets in order to qualify for a mortgage. In general, they mean liquid assets, such as checking, savings, or stock investments. They want to know that you could easily liquidate your assets and turn them into cash, should you need the money to pay your mortgage.

Is a 401K considered an asset? Technically, it’s not liquid unless you are of retirement age. But since the money is yours, or at least most of it should be, you can include it typically for mortgage reserves. If you need the cash for closing, you may have a little more trouble getting the use of your retirement fund approved, but it’s not impossible.

The 401K Rule

No matter the reason you are using your 401K for assets for mortgage qualification, your lender will only count the fully vested funds. This means the funds that you invested yourself or those that your employer provided but are now yours. Just how long it takes to be fully vested depends on the company. You can check with your HR department to see how long it takes for your funds to be fully vested. Sometimes it’s one year and yet other companies require at least 5 years. This encourages employees to stay with the company so they can have their retirement funds, rather taking the contribution and leaving a few months later.

On top of the fully vested rule, you also have the 70% rule. This applies to everyone and only to the fully vested funds. The lender will use 70% of your account balance for qualification purposes. So for example, if you have $500,000 in your 401K the lender will only use $350,000 for qualification. This allows the lender to account for any penalties you’ll pay to use the money early. This includes any penalties the 401K sponsor charges as well as the tax penalties you may pay.

Should You Use Your 401K?

The bigger question is should you use your 401K for loan qualification? If you are using it just to prove that you have assets, but don’t need to actually touch the assets, there’s no harm in doing so. If you have to dip into the funds, though, think long and hard about your decision.

If you take the money from your 401K, it’s likely a loan. Your lender will need to figure this loan into your debt ratio, which can affect your ability to secure an approval. The time you have to pay the money back will depend on the company’s rules. On average, though, you can expect to have up to 5 years. You must pay back the principal plus interest, though. While you are paying yourself back, essentially, it’s still another monthly obligation you have to concern yourself with on top of your new mortgage payment.

Other Retirement Funds

If you have other retirement funds, they will generally follow the same rules as the 401K rule. You can use all fully vested funds for qualification, but at 70% of their current value. Whether or not you should use the funds for a down payment is a personal decision, though.

It’s best if you explore all of your options. Consider other sources for a down payment or look into 100% financing options, such as the VA or USDA loan. Many loans also allow you to receive gift money for down payments; this includes the FHA and conventional loan program. In the end, make sure the situation makes financial sense not only now, but into the future as well. If you take money from your 401K, you affect your retirement funds. Are you willing to take that chance or should you explore other options?

