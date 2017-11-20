5 Eco-Friendly Home Style Upgrades that will Boost its Value

Clean lines, clutter-free space, neutral tones and minimalist elements. These are the style trends dominating the modern home design scene.

But there’s one particular trend that’s more than just about style — creating a more eco-friendly home.

Whatever element you add to your home, always pay attention to shape. And, remember, you can never go wrong with simplicity. If you keep elements design elements balanced and simple, there’s no way you can get things overdone.

Here are 5 ways to modernize your home style and leave Mother Earth smiling!

Greens, Greens, Greens Everywhere!

The easiest and cheapest ways to bring life and vibrancy to a home is by adding plants; real plants, that is. Add more flora and fauna inside and outside your house.

Adding a few more greens to your yard won’t only make it look prettier, it will make the surroundings much cooler, too! There are a variety of plant choices that are low maintenance and last all throughout the four seasons. A well-groomed, low-maintenance front yard will add to your property’s curb appeal.

You don’t have a front loan? Bring them inside. brass and metallic pots, as well as those made of clay, in basic shapes are perfect for the minimalist look. Many indoor plants don’t demand too much attention.

Having plants inside the house actually has great benefits. Aside from the obvious reason that they make the home feel alive, it makes the room cooler and reduces carbon dioxide levels by absorbing and converting them into oxygen.

LEDs Get It On!

Incandescent light bulbs should be a thing of the past. Fluorescent bulbs are also more energy-efficient than incandescents but its light can too harsh. LED bulbs last longer, its light is just perfect and are more energy-efficient.

If you want to take it up a notch, switch to dimmer switches. It allows you to have more control over the lighting and the energy consumption by keeping the bulbs at 80 percent of its full power.

In low-traffic areas, install motion-sensitive outdoor light fixtures. Lights won’t light up until needed, saving you tons on electricity bills.

Energy-Efficient Windows

Older window designs only have single panes. This style provides poor insulation. Replace your existing windows with double or triple pane ones to help insulate the house better. This renovation will pay off once your energy consumption reduces.

There are also modern windows that reflect back some of the sun’s rays without compromising natural lighting. This makes the interior not too warm or cool, thus saving on temperature control and lighting costs.

Rethink, Reface, Recycle

Don’t throw house items that can still be useful. If you think it no longer fits your home’s current style, do this instead — Rethink how you can use them. Reface to it will have an updated look. Recycle by donating items you no longer want.

You can repurpose worn kettles into plant holders. Dated Cabinets, repaint them with neutral colors to give them a modern face. You can think of any other way to reuse such things, give them away or sell them to make a few extra bucks.

Funding for Eco-Friendly Upgrades

If you’re looking for a way to finance your energy-efficient home renovations, you can apply for FHA’s Energy Efficient Mortgage (EEM) Program. This loan can cover the purchase or refinance of a home, including the cost of energy efficient changes done to the property.

This program allows you to fund 100 percent of the energy efficient improvements for your home. The goal is to significantly reduce your household’s energy consumption, thus allowing you to save more money.

The FHA believes that the more money you save the better you can afford your monthly mortgage payments.

If you are planning to give your home a modern facelift, consider including eco-friendly improvements. It will provide a more stylish and comfortable living, and will greatly help our environment.

