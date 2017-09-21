Blend May Be the Future of Mortgage

Silicon Valley tech company Blend which aims to bring the whole mortgage process online, garners over $100 million in funding to expand their e-loan products.

Really, what can’t you buy online these days? Pizza? New shoes? A degree? Pretty much almost everything – but definitely not a house.

Because here’s a fact: the mortgage industry lags behind in technology. But worry no more! Some silicon valley overlords are set to changing just that – and soon!

Digitizing mortgage

Meet Blend, a tech company based in San Francisco that aims to bring the whole mortgage process online. Importing the traditional paperwork method into the digital space will make the lending process faster, easier, and more transparent for both lenders and borrowers.

No other name has achieved the success that Blend did, completing $30 billion worth of applications just this year. And only recently, the team successfully raised over $100 million in funding to help them expand their range of e-mortgage products.

If that doesn’t tell you so much about the industry and tech’s gap, then we don’t know what will.

How does it work?

Simple. Everything that is done manually in the conventional mortgage process is being translated by logic and algorithm into a digital interface that reduces the whole headache into a seamless online transaction.

Blend’s technology provides a platform that can be used by both lender and borrower to facilitate the mortgage acquisition process from start to finish.

For buyers:

Buyers are guided through the whole procedure using a to-do list. It also provides a ready connection with their bank/s, payroll accounts as well as their tax accounts. And all this can be completed using a smartphone device or a desktop computer.

For lenders:

Blend, via its Mortgage Intelligence technology, helps lenders capture accurate borrower data with a smart and efficient application platform. It also gives lenders real-time updates on loan applications with a direct integration to their loan origination software, and provides verified data and information sources to aid their decision making.

Blend’s success is seen to replace the hassle of mulling over months of paperwork, simplifying the whole process while providing benefits for all parties involved. It also makes home buying less of a nightmare for many shoppers and borrowers.

Bridging the gap

It’s inevitable for the entire mortgage industry to face its own tech disruption. When transport, retail, and the media have all shifted into digital, it’s only a matter of time before mortgage and other financial ecosystems follow through.

Blend is in a pioneer position to make this shift seamlessly possible. Since its founding in 2012, the whole company has already tripled its user base with the biggest names in the game in its portfolio: Wells Fargo, Movement Mortgage, etc.

Blend CEO Nima Ghamsari phrases this well in a statement during a press release event:

“We started Blend in the wake of the financial crisis to bring simplicity and transparency to an industry that had long been underserved by technology, and had a compelling need for digitization.”

Led by Greylock Partners and participated by Emergence Capital, 8VC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Nyca Partners, the funding round brought a total of $166 million to Blend’s arsenal which they plan to use in growing their team and venturing into loans other than mortgages. The company also plans on international expansion.

“Banks and lenders understand the need for innovation, but they can’t do it alone. Blend is in a unique position to change the consumer lending industry with an unparalleled team of engineers, designers and product and data experts committed to helping people along their homebuying journey,” Jerry Chen of Greylock Partners said in a statement.