Should you Buy Less House Than you Can Afford?

It seems counterintuitive. Why would you buy less house than you can afford? Doesn’t the old adage say buy as much house as you can? Isn’t that what our ancestors taught us anyway? Real estate appreciates, so it’s one of the best investments out there, right?

Get Matched with a Lender, Click Here.

Today, that really isn’t true. In fact, some experts go as far as saying that you are better of renting and investing your money elsewhere. We can’t say that we blame them after witnessing the housing crisis and the loss that millions of people experienced. But, if you insist on buying a home, you should buy less than you can afford.

Are you not convinced? We tell you why below.

Housing can Depreciate

Like the housing crisis showed us, housing can depreciate. When that happens, you lose money and it’s hard to get it back. If you don’t put all of your money into housing, you won’t have all of your eggs in one basket. You may invest in other things aside from housing, which would mean you may not lose all of your money should the housing market crash again.

When you have all of your money into your home, you are at the mercy of the housing market. You also don’t have any liquid investments. If you need cash fast, you have to rely on the ability to refinance and the time that it takes. If you can’t refinance, you’d haveto sell the home at the market value and wait for that process to complete.

You Make Your Housing Expenses Higher Than Necessary

Your housing expenses are proportionate to the size of the house. If you buy the biggest house you can afford, you can expect higher utility bills and maintenance costs. You’ll also need more money to decorate and design the house. Is this all really necessary?

When you buy a house that suits your family’s size but doesn’t meet up to the amount of house you can afford, you keep your daily cost of living down as well as the housing costs. In other words, you’ll have more money in your pocket. You can use those funds to set aside for emergencies or even invest in your retirement, college funds, or other necessary funds.

Click to See the Latest Mortgage Rates.

You May Have Large Future Expenses

If you have kids or even if you don’t, large expenses may come up down the road. If you do have kids, you may want to help them pay for college or their wedding. You may also want to help them get started in life by helping with a down payment on a home.

Even if you don’t have kids, as you age, expenses increase. Your medical needs may change, which may mean you’ll need more money. If you plan to stop working, you’ll need retirement funds. If you don’t have a pension or 401K through your employer, it’ll be up to you to set yourself up for financial success.

Your Income can Change

Finally, and this is a big one, you never know when your income might change. The economy can change in the blink of an eye. The company you work for that you thought was rock solid could suddenly close its doors. If you are stuck with a large mortgage payment that coincides with your current high income, you could find yourself unpleasantly surprised.

Instead of buying a home with a mortgage payment that is the maximum of what you could afford now, focus on what you need. How large of a house do you need to accommodate your family? Do you plan to grow your family? Consider the size of the house you would need to accommodate the family you intend to have in the future. Then base your purchase on that rather than on your income.

Buying a house is exciting, but don’t let it get out of hand. Buy only what you need and not what you necessarily can afford. If you can afford more than what you need, use that money wisely. Don’t invest it in your home; instead, find somewhere else to invest it that it may have a better chance of thriving, growing, and giving you financial freedom.

Click Here to Get Matched With a Lender.

Click to See the Latest Mortgage Rates»