Can You Get a Mortgage in the US as a Non-Citizen

What are the steps that you need to take in order to get a mortgage for a home purchase in the United States if you are a non-citizen?

Whether it is due to strict laws in your country of birth or you’re taken aback by the whole “build a wall” rhetoric, chances are you immediately assumed that buying and owning a home in the US is next to impossible.

Ask again.

Though it may be harder for non-citizen buyers to acquire US residential properties, it is indeed possible. After all, it’s the Land of the Free!

If this is however in your future plans, and you’re not buying with cash, expect some challenges to handshake you on the way. Non-citizens applying for a mortgage face extra difficulties when it comes to presenting necessary documentations.

This is because lenders use standard forms and reports to originate loans. This makes most of them ill-positioned to work with borrowers who cannot present a credit score or US tax records.

So how do you get around these?

You may face some lenders who will immediately dismiss your application but there are those who will work through the lack of traditional documentation to cater to alternative records which you may have.

If you possess tax returns and payment records from your country, you may present them to your lender who can use it as an alternative to determine your creditworthiness.

For those who don’t have these, you still get a shot at a successful mortgage application by:

Hiring a real estate agent. Not just any agent. You must enlist the help of a professional who has the experience in helping non-citizens acquire US properties as they are in a better position to provide you with real-world, case-based information on successful applications.

Working with lenders who had worked with non-citizen clients before.

Lender requirements

Basically, you should be able to establish the fact that you are capable of paying for the loan. For this matter, there should be proof. Lenders would want to see that you have income, assets, and credit.

Fortunately in the US, lenders do not require a minimum amount of stay in the country to qualify you for a home loan. They only need to know that you are here legally and have the documents to show for it.

To be able to document your income, you only need to show your payroll docs or your tax returns (if available).

In the absence of a US credit report, an international credit report may suffice which already gives lenders information on your payment history and corresponding payment pattern.

Additionally, you must be able to show your bank statements including all checking, savings, as well as retirement accounts.

After you have forwarded your documentations, the lender will then check the property in question for existing records and order an appraisal to determine the market value of the property. This is a uniform process that is undertaken regardless of whether the buyer is a citizen or not. This step helps the lenders determine the right amount of money to loan you.

Long preparation

It is typical for these cases to take time in preparation, especially for those non-citizen buyers who have little to no records to show. The process could take months but if you’re determined to reach your goal, waiting is only another obstacle in the course.

With enough patience and the right people on your side, homeownership is more than attainable.