What Can a Lender Credit be Used For?

Closing costs can cost as much as 5% of your loan amount. That is no small chunk change, so it’s no wonder people want to find ways to lower them. One such way is with a lender credit.

It sounds amazing. The lender helps you pay your closing costs, right? Before you get too excited, know that it comes at a cost. That cost is a higher interest rate. Just how high will it be? There’s no solid answer to that question. It depends on the lender, your factors, and the market’s condition at the time. Generally speaking, you may pay a 0.125% higher rate than you would without the credit.

The Costs a Lender Credit can Pay

The lender credit may only cover your actual closing costs. It cannot help you with a down payment or earnest money. In other words, it must be a line item on the Loan Estimate. Below are a few examples of what you can pay with it:

Underwriting

Processing

Title fees

Appraisal fee

Document prep fee

Closing fee

Each lender has different costs they charge. As long as the costs directly relate to the loan, you may use the credit for it.

Should you Use a Lender Credit?

The bigger question is should you use a lender credit? How do you know if it makes sense? At first, a 1/8th increase in your interest rate may not sound like much. In the short-term, it really isn’t a big deal. But, if you keep the loan for the entire term, say 30 years, that 1/8th of a point adds up to a significant amount of extra interest.

Deciding whether you should use the lender credit or pay the closing costs depends on your plans for the future. Are you going to move within the next 5 to 7 years? If so, then the higher interest rate won’t affect you as much. Are you staying put and don’t see yourself refinancing for a lower rate or any other reason in the future? Then, you may want to figure out a way to pay those closing costs yourself.

Let’s look at a few examples:

Let’s say you need to borrow $200,000. You have the option to secure a 4.0% interest rate and pay your own closing costs. You also have the option to secure a 4.125% interest rate and receive a $5,000 lender credit. That will leave you with $1,500 in closing costs, which is $8,500 less than they would cost if you paid them in full.

The 4% rate would cost you: $143,749 in total interest over 30 years

The 4.125% would cost you: $148,948 in total interest over 30 years

That’s a difference of $5,199 in interest if you keep the loan for the entire term.

Now let’s look at a situation where the lender would charge a 0.375% higher interest rate for the lender credit:

The 4% rate would still cost $143,749 in total interest.

The 4.375% rate would cost $159,485 in total interest.

You would pay $15,736 more in interest if you kept the loan over its entirety.

Now you should compare these total costs to the closing costs you would pay. Assuming a 5% closing cost rate, you would pay $10,000 in closing costs on a $200,000 loan.

If you opted for the lender credit and took the 4.125% rate, you would save $3,301 in the end. It sounds like a great deal. You would only have to come up with $1,500 at the closing and your monthly would only increase from $955 (the 4% rate) to $969. That’s a small price to pay to save the money upfront at the closing.

Now, if you had to take the 4.375% rate, it would be a different story. It would cost you $5,736 more at the end of the term that it would have cost you if you paid the costs upfront. You would also pay $44 more per month for the higher interest rate.

Deciding if a lender credit is worth it depends on the situation. How much will your rate increase and how long will you stay in the home? These are the factors that matter. Obtaining quotes from several lenders will also help you find the best deal to make the most of the credits available to you.

