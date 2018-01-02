What Are the Different Documents Needed to Sell Your Home?

Like any other legal processes, paperwork is needed. Whether you’re applying for a mortgage or buying a home, a list of documents is required.

Sometimes, dealing with paperwork can be very exhausting. It can even be overwhelming for some. In order to assure a stress-free process, you need to know which documents you need to prepare.

You can do your own research. Knowing what necessary paperwork documents needed is a very important step in the entire home selling process.

Other than doing your research, you can talk to trusted experts in the real estate industry. Not only will you get accurate information from them, you can also seek their guidance when you sell your home.

Whether you decide to sell your home through a real estate agent or on your own, it’s important to become familiar with the necessary documents needed. Here are the most common paperwork or documents that you have to gather.

Ownership documents

Perhaps the most important documents you need to secure when you sell your home are the copies of the title and the deed of the property.

These documents contain the list of all the previous owners of the property you wish to sell. It will also verify that you are the current and rightful owner of the house and that you are able to sell your property.

Homeowner’s Insurance Reports

Securing a copy that holds information about your homeowner’s insurance is also important. This shows the property’s insurance history, coverage, and other necessary information.

Homeowners Association Documents

If you’re part of a homeowner’s association, all the important and relevant documents should be ready. This can be copies of your community’s rules and regulations, contracts or covenants, or the association’s financial statement.

Mortgage or Home loan Information

You also need to secure all the financial documents regarding your home. These are documents showing your mortgage payment history, past and current loans, and other lines of credit connected with the property.

Home Repair, Improvements, or Maintenance Documents

Any proof of remodeling, repair, or improvement that was done on the property will also be needed. This shows the structural history of the property which will be a concern for home buyers. They would want to know the different modifications that were done in a home.

Inspection documents are also as important. That and record of plumbing, heating, and other upgrades done in the house. This helps home buyers determine the overall condition of a property.

Agency Agreement

If you plan to sell your home through a real estate agent, remember to secure a copy of the agency agreement. The agreement will be proof that you have established a good and legal business relationship with your real estate agent.

Sale Agreement

The sale agreement is the contract where you and the buyer finalize both your interests. This also contains information about the property’s price, any inspection that was done, and the terms and conditions of the sale.

One step at a time

Dealing with paperwork is just one of the many steps that you need to go through when you decide to sell your home. As mentioned, research and preparation is very important.

This is to ensure that your home selling journey will go smoothly as possible. In order to successfully sell your home, you have to consult experts and take it one step at a time.