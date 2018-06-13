Easy Guide to Financing Solar Roof for Your Home

If you’ve decided to take the plunge and add a solar roof to your home, you’ll have to pay for it. Unless you have the cash lying around, you may need financing. Today because ‘going green’ is so common, many more lenders are offering financing options.

You can choose between a secured and an unsecured loan. We’ll look at the difference to see how you may benefit from each.

Secured Loans for a Solar Roof

A secured loan for a solar roof could be a home equity loan, home equity line of credit, or a loan specifically for solar powered changes to your home. A few examples of loans specifically for energy efficient changes to your home include:

Fannie Mae HomeStyle Energy

Property Assessed Clean Energy Programs (PACE)

FHA EEM (Energy Efficient Mortgage)

Each of these loans uses your home as collateral. In other words, if you don’t make your payments, the bank can take your home and sell it to make their money back.

If you choose a home equity loan or HELOC, it’s the same thing – your home is the collateral. The difference is you don’t have to use all of the funds for energy efficient changes. For example, if you take a HELOC, you are assigned a credit line. You can then use that credit line as you see fit. Just like a credit card, if you pay your balance down, you can reuse the funds for other purposes, giving you the most for your money.

Secured loans generally have lower interest rates and fees than unsecured loans. This is because the back has something to fall back on should you default on the loan.

Unsecured Loans for a Solar Roof

An unsecured loan means you don’t put your home up as collateral. An unsecured loan can be a credit card, personal loan, or even a loan made specifically for solar panel installations.

The thing you have to be careful about with an unsecured loan is the rate and cost. The lender has nothing to fall back on should you default on the loan. This generally means you’ll pay a much higher interest rate. The lender has to make up for the potential risk of default. They may also charge excessive fees to make up for this risk.

An unsecured loan is good if you don’t have the equity in your home to use it as collateral or if you don’t quite have the credit score or debt ratio to tie the debt to your home.

Financing a solar roof for your home is possible if you get creative with the financing. Don’t get carried away and take out a loan with an interest rate that you cannot afford, though. Weigh the expense of the loan compared to the savings you’ll reap with the solar roofing so that you can make an informed decision. Talk with an energy auditor to see just how much you can save so that you can decide if the change is worth it.

