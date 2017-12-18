Are You Eligible for Housing Assistance From FEMA?

Four hurricanes so far ‒ Harvey, Irma, Jose, and Maria claimed 103 lives deaths and left $200 billion in damages, as TIME noted. As thousands begin to rebuild their lives and homes post-disaster, the question of being eligible for housing assistance arises.

FEMA or Federal Emergency Management Agency is the first responder in any Presidential-declared disaster and is in charge of coordinating the government’s relief efforts including housing needs. So, how does one qualify for housing assistance from FEMA?

Qualifying for FEMA Housing Assistance

Who Qualifies for the Assistance

To receive disaster-related housing assistance, you must meet the following guidelines from FEMA’s website, as updated last October:

Your losses occurred in an area that has been declared to a disaster by the President.

You have filed for insurance benefits and the damage to your property is not covered by your insurance or your insurance settlement is insufficient to meet your losses.

You, or someone who lives with you, is a citizen of the United States, a non-citizen national, or a qualified alien.

You have a valid Social Security Number.

The impacted home is your primary dwelling and you were living there at the time of the disaster.

You are not able to live in your home now, you cannot get to your home due to the disaster, or your home requires repairs because of damage from the disaster.

There are certain circumstances that make you ineligible for the assistance. For instance, you may not qualify if the affected property is a second/investment home or that you have another property that you can occupy for free.

FEMA housing-related assistance does not cover losses as a result of you leaving the home as a precautionary measure (and returning to it after the storm). Business losses except for self-employment and farmhouse are also not covered.

Likewise, you will be ineligible for a FEMA housing assistance if your property is located in a designated flood-prone zone and your community is not part of the NFIP (National Flood Insurance Program).

What Is Covered by the Assistance?

Housing assistance from FEMA covers temporary or transitional housing, repair and construction costs of a semi-permanent or permanent home.

This assistance can cover short-term living accommodation expenses or money to pay rent for up to 18 months until the home is repaired.

Repair assistance may be used toward the foundation, roof and other structural parts of the home.

Housing assistance is in the form of grants that are up to a certain limit for individuals based on the year the disaster was declared.

How To Apply for Housing Assistance?

You can submit an application for assistance online or apply through 1-800-621-FEMA (3362), TTY 1-800-462-7585, 711 or VRS 1-800-621-3362.

You have 60 days from the date of the declaration for individual assistance to submit your application.

To complete your application, prepare these documents (a) SS Number, (b) address of the location where the damage occurred, (c) current mailing address, (d) current telephone number, (e) insurance information, (f) total household annual income, and (g) routing and account number for your checking or savings account.

If you have a mortgage, ask your lender for any loan modification or other forms of mortgage relief assistance in your area.

