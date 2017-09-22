As FHA Makes Changes to Reverse Mortgages, Remember These Key Dates

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) that backs the majority of today’s reverse mortgages for seniors called Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs) has rolled out changes to the program this year. According to the FHA, these changes are geared toward the improvement of the HECM program to ensure it remains a viable resource for senior borrowers.

Key Date Calendar for Changes to Reverse Mortgages

These key improvements to the reverse mortgages and their effective dates are:

Servicing Policy Updates – September 19, 2017

Adjusting MIPs – October 2, 2017

Adjusting the Principal Limit Factors – October 2, 2017

Starting September 19, the FHA will have implemented changes to HECM servicing that was published in January this year. This final rule or the updated servicing policy will guide lenders what to do when:

A borrower has defaulted because of unpaid property charges. The lender will submit Due and Payable request within 30 days of the later of either: a) the borrower’s response to the written notification regarding the unpaid property charges, or b) the expiration of the borrower’s 30-day period to respond to the notice. A borrower or his/her estate/eligible non-borrowing spouse/estate/heir sells a property when the HECM becomes due and payable. Any of the above parties may sell the property for at least 95% of its appraised market value. A lender being reimbursed for Cash for Keys, relocation incentives. The HUD/FHA may reimburse a lender of up to $3,000 for its payment of a Cash for Keys or relocation incentive if it meets either event: a) the lender paid the incentive to a borrower or other party with a legal right to dispose of the property in a deed-in-lieu-of-foreclosure whereby the property was deeded to the lender within six months of it being due and payable; or b) the lender has paid a financial incentive to a bona fide tenant to vacate the property before any eviction proceeding was initiated by the lender.

Effective Oct. 2, Borrowers Pay These MIPs, Draw These Amounts

The following changes will directly affect borrowers so if you are getting a reverse mortgage this year, pay close attention to level your expectation.

Paying mortgage insurance premiums (MIPs) is a quintessential feature of any FHA-backed mortgage as it allows the agency to continue backing its traditional (forward) and reverse mortgages.

As for reverse mortgages taken on or after 2 October, borrowers will pay an initial MIP of 2% of the maximum claim amount. This is a standard among all reverse mortgages, down from 2.50% for higher draws and up from 0.50% for lower draws.

In order to offset this higher upfront premium, borrowers will pay lower annual mortgage insurance premiums. The new annual MIP is 0.50% of the outstanding mortgage amount, down from 1.25% paid by all borrowers in the past.

“This change provides a fee relief for all borrowers in the program, and preserves more equity for borrowers over time by slowing the rate at which the loan balance grows,” the FHA said in its statement announcing the changes including the updated MIPs in August.

Speaking of loan amounts, the FHA has adjusted the maximum amount seniors can get from their reverse mortgages, or Principal Limit Factors (PLFs).

The new PLFs on reverse mortgages starting on or after 2 October will follow FHA’s adjusted schedule. Essentially, the PLFs on loans originated on or after that date will be lower than in the past.

Still, the PLF will continue to depend on borrower’s age and interest rate, such that it will rise when the borrower is older and fall when rates are higher.

Reverse Mortgages for Equity Tappers

Reverse mortgages are meant for borrowers who are 62 years old and above who own the property outright or paid down a substantial portion of their mortgage. This ensures that they can tap enough equity to cash in on it to support their daily or major expenses as they settle into their advanced years.

As acknowledged by the FHA, reverse mortgages can be a powerful, viable source of funds.