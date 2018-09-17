Financing Options for Purchasing a Multi-Unit Home

If you are in the market for a multi-unit home, you may have to be a little creative with your financing. Unless you have a large down payment and great credit, you may find yourself looking at government-backed financing. These loans have more flexible guidelines, making it easier to qualify.

Get Matched with a Lender, Click Here.

Keep reading to learn which options are best for you to buy your multi-unit home.

Conventional Financing

When you think of getting a mortgage, you probably think of conventional financing, or Fannie Mae loans. These loans usually have the best interest rates and terms, but they also have the hardest requirements.

If you use conventional financing, the lender will treat the units as an investment property. This may mean you’ll need some cash reserves on hand. Homes that a lender considers an investment are riskier for the lender. You don’t have any urgency when it comes to paying the mortgage. If something happens to your income, the first loan you are likely to let go is the investment property loan. Because of this, most Fannie Mae loans require cash reserves.

Cash reserves are funds you have that can pay the mortgage if your income suddenly stopped. On average, lenders ask borrowers to have between six and twelve months of reserves on hand to cover the mortgage. This is generally thought of as enough to get you through a tough time, while giving you time to get back on your feet.

The other conventional guidelines include:

Minimum 680 credit score (some lenders require higher)

28% housing ratio

36% total debt ratio

Stable income and employment for the last two years

Proof of ownership of previous rental properties (acting as a landlord)

The requirements may vary by lender. Some lenders add more requirements to reduce the risk of default, while others stick to the general Fannie Mae guidelines.

Click to See the Latest Mortgage Rates.

FHA Loans

You may not believe it, but FHA loans are also an option for multi-unit homes. There’s one catch – you must live in one of the units. This is how the FHA deems the property ‘owner-occupied.’ You live in one of the units and then you are free to rent out the other properties. You can use the income you make to help you make the mortgage payment on the property.

The FHA doesn’t have any additional guidelines you must meet in order to purchase a multi-unit property. You’ll have to meet the basic FHA guidelines, which are:

Minimum 580 credit score

Minimum 3.5% down payment

Maximum 31% housing ratio

Maximum 43% total debt ratio

Stable income and employment for the last two years

The FHA does require reserves on hand in certain situations. Typically, if the development has more than 3 units, the FHA requires borrowers to have at least 3 months of reserves on hand. Again, lenders can require more if they feel it is necessary.

VA Loans

VA loans also have similar requirements as the FHA loan. Because the VA loan is for owner-occupied properties, the VA requires that the veteran lives in one of the units in order for it to qualify for VA financing.

The remaining guidelines are similar to the standard VA loan including:

Minimum 620 credit score

Maximum 43% total debt ratio

Meet the VA’s requirements for disposable income for the area and your family size

Stable income and employment for the last 2 years

The VA doesn’t necessarily require you to have reserves on hand, but many lenders will require it in order to ensure that you can continue to make your payments.

Using Rental Income for Qualification

Keep in mind that in most cases, you can’t use the rental income that you intend to make on the units as part of your income. The only exception to this rule is if you have an executed lease agreement in place already. In other words, if you secured renters and they signed the lease agreement, the lender may be able to use a portion of the agreed upon rent for qualifying purposes, if you need it.

If you don’t have renters yet, very few, if any lenders will use proposed rent on a property. Unless the area is bustling with renters, the lender probably won’t bank on the fact that you will rent out the property eventually. There’s no guarantee that you will find renters or get the amount that you desire. The bank cannot take that chance.

Qualifying for financing on a multi-unit home isn’t as hard as you might think. If you go the conventional route, you are an investor. If you go the government-backed route, you are an owner-occupied borrower. Evaluate all of your options to determine which loan may be right for you.

Click Here to Get Matched With a Lender.

Click to See the Latest Mortgage Rates»