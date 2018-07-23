How to Find Foreclosure Auction Results in Your County

Finding foreclosure auction results requires a little ‘detective work’ on your part. There isn’t a specific list published that shows you the results. Instead, you have to do the legwork to find out the results of particular auctions.

Get Matched with a Lender, Click Here.

The only exception to this rule pertains to states/counties that publish the results of auctions in the newspaper. If this is the case, you only have to wait a short period (sometimes up to a week) to see the results. If this isn’t the case for your state/county, use the following steps.

Find the County Clerk’s Website

If you have a specific address in mind that you want to know the foreclosure auction results on, first determine the county that the home resides. Next, search for that county clerk’s website. Many counties have websites available to the public today. If you find the county clerk doesn’t have a website, you can still use the below steps, but you’ll have to do the work in person at the courthouse.

Search for the Property’s Deed

The next step is to search for the property’s deed. You want to find the most current deed. If you know the date of the auction, this will help you know which is the latest deed. Worst case scenario, you look for the deed with the current year, as chances are it is the most current.

Click to See the Latest Mortgage Rates.

Read the Deed

Now you’ll have to read and understand the deed. You’ll see a lot of jargon on the deed, but what you are after is the owner of record. You’ll see one of three things for the owner:

An individual’s name (the winning bidder at the auction)

A company’s name (sometimes investment companies buy the homes and sell them)

The bank’s name

If you see the bank’s name, chances are that the home didn’t sell at the auction. If this is the case, you’ll also see the name of a trustee. This person is in charge of getting the home on the market to sell it the ‘typical way,’ rather than auction style.

Of course, the final step is the verify that you what you read is true. You can call the county clerk and verify that the home sold at auction. You can even request that a copy of the documents be sent to you, but this may incur a fee.

Finding foreclosure auction results in your county can be done rather easily today with the help of the internet. This is the easiest way to get the answers you need without trying to track down the trustee or the bank that had possession of the home.

Click Here to Get Matched With a Lender.

Click to See the Latest Mortgage Rates»