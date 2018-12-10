How to Find Property Lines Online

At some point in your homeownership you will likely need to know your property lines. Whether you have a beef with your neighbor and you want to prove a point or you just want to know where a safe place is to build a shed or place a fence, you’ll need the official property lines.

Get Matched with a Lender, Click Here.

If you still have your property deed or the survey you paid for when you bought the home, you’ll find the property lines outlined on there. If you don’t have those documents handy, though, it may be possible to find them online.

Your Assessor’s Website

In order to get your property lines online, you’ll need to head to your assessor’s website. If you don’t know, it just Google ‘your county + assessor.’ Once there, you can check for mapping tools online. The mapping tool will show you the boundary lines as well as give you landmarks to use. These landmarks can help you know where to measure from in order to figure out your exact boundary lines in real life, rather than online.

Click to See the Latest Mortgage Rates.

Other Ways to Get Your Boundary Lines

If your assessor’s office doesn’t have property lines online or you would rather see them in person, you can use one of the following methods:

Find your deed – If you have a copy of your deed, pull it out as it has the information you need. The deed won’t have a picture, but rather a word description of your property lines. Like the online property images, you’ll be provided with landmarks to help you figure out where to start measuring to find your property lines.

Find your survey – You probably also received a copy of your property’s survey at your closing. The survey has drawings and exact measurements to help you physically see where your property’s boundary lines are located.

Pay for a survey – If you don’t have your survey and you want physical evidence of your property lines, you can pay for another survey. The surveyor will mark the lines for you, so you don’t have to do anything except pay for his service.

You can use any of these methods to help you get your property lines. Knowing them before you do any work on your property can help prevent arguments with a neighbor or issues of encroachment when you try to sell the home.

Click Here to Get Matched With a Lender.

Click to See the Latest Mortgage Rates»