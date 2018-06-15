Five Reasons to Purchase a New Home Over a Resale

A new home costs more money than a resale in many cases, so why would anyone opt for the more expensive home? There are many reasons that you may want to consider the purchase of a new construction home rather than one that’s been lived in already.

Aside from the fact that it’s brand new, there are five other reasons you may want to consider checking out your options for buying a new construction home.

Customize the Home as You Want It

Buying a resale home means buying the home ‘as is.’ If there’s something you don’t like about it, you will have to pay for the renovations. Adding this cost onto the cost of buying the home may not be a feasible option for you.

When you buy a new home, you have more input on how the home is constructed. If you are buying a ‘cookie cutter home,’ you may not be able to change the home’s layout, but you can customize other features to make the home your own. Before you buy a new construction home, talk to the builder to see what level of customization you have so that you know your options going into the process.

You May Have Fewer Repairs

When you buy an existing home, you don’t know what you are getting into as far as necessary repairs. Even if you pay for a professional inspection, no one can predict what will go wrong with the home in the near future. While you will know if the roof will need replacing soon, the inspector cannot predict the life all of the systems in the home will have. Of course, anything could go wrong with a new home too, but the likelihood is much smaller, saving you more money within the first few years of home ownership.

You’ll Have Greater Energy Efficiency

Every year, the building codes and methods utilize more environmentally friendly methods. This may help lower your utility costs or even the costs of your future repairs. Whether it’s the building methods or the appliances installed in the home, your home may have a smaller footprint on the environment while helping you to save money on maintenance and utilities in the future.

You’ll Have a Safer Home

Using today’s latest technology, a new home may be safer just because building codes get tougher and more up-to-date. Whether it’s environmentally friendly utilities, materials that meet the strictest fire codes, or other building codes, a newer home often is safer and requires less work on your part when you move into it. In fact, you may have an easier time securing financing because of the safety of the home. With an existing home, sometimes changes have to be made before you can close on the home to ensure its safety and for lenders to willingly provide financing.

You May Get a Deal on the Home

Builders often offer concessions for buyers to entice them to buy the home. Some builders offer free upgrades if you use their preferred lender. Other builders offer concessions for other reasons, which can sometimes be something as simple as buying within a specific time period or buying a specific lot. There are often more deals available when you buy a new home than an existing home because the owner of an existing home has an emotional attachment to the home and doesn’t want to just ‘give it away.’

Buying a new home just has that ‘new home’ feeling. It’s often easier to make it feel like your own rather than fitting into someone else’s home. Whether you customize the home to your liking or you buy a ‘cookie cutter home’ with fewer customizations, a newer home has its benefits that can outweigh the benefits of buying a resale home.

