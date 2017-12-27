Freddie Mac Releases Mortgage Volume Summary for October

Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 6 percent in October according to Freddie Mac’s latest Mortgage Volume Summary Data for 2017.

Other highlights of the report include the following:

For October, the volume of single-family refinance loan purchase and guarantee was $13 billion. This represents 38 percent of the total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances. Relief refinance mortgages took 4 percent of the share of total refinance volume for the survey month.

Single-family loan modifications totaled 3,717 in October. For the period of ten months concluding October 31, 2017, total single-family loan modifications reached 38,212.

The total unpaid principal balance of all mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by approximately $7.5 billion for the month of October.

The rate of single-family mortgages that are seriously delinquent (or those with dues remaining unpaid for 90 days or more) is steady at 86 basis points in October. Meanwhile, the delinquency rate of multi-family properties increased to 3 basis points in October from just 2 basis points the month prior.

Mortgage-related securities, including mortgage-related guarantees spiked at an annualized rate of 11.7 percent for the month.

Mortgage volume is one aspect of the mortgage market that suffered greatly due to the pressure of a scarce inventory on home prices. As home values continued to appreciate, many home buyers chose to either delay buying a home or to look in other markets where average home prices are within their affordabilityrange.

Into positive territory

At closer inspection, October’s positive numbers may be a sign that points to what experts project as a slow run towards positive territory for housing inventory.

Per the 2018 National Housing Forecast released by real estate site Realtor.com, the housing market may see a loosening of housing inventory after housing improvement trends that started in August this year.

The full-blown effect of this trend is expected to be evident by fall of 2018 within the cities of Boston, Kansas City, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Nashville and among other areas dominated by higher priced homes.

An overall 3 percent growth in construction starts is predicted with a 7 percent growth in the single-family home segment.

Other highlights of this forecast include:

Millennials’ share of mortgage originations could reach 43 percent by 2018. As more of them age, more are also projected to explore the idea of homeownership.

Home appreciations will start to slow, also most likely among higher-priced properties first because of the higher number of inventory relative to the demand.

Home sales will be strongest in Southern cities, notably in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Little Rock, Arkansas, Dallas, and Charlotte, North Carolina. The projected growth is at 6 percent and above. Much of this growth is projected to come from a good construction health.

Home sales projections

All these are seen to contribute to a 7 percent increase in new home sales with the rate of homeownership stabilizing at 63.9 percent.

““Inventory increases will be felt in higher priced segments after home buyingseason, which limits their impact on total sales for the year. As we head into 2019 and beyond, we expect to see these inventory increases take hold and provide relief for first-time home buyers and drive sales growth,” says Javier Vivas, the director of economic research for the site.

Will these predictions be realized? How will these numbers and projections impact the decisions of investors and the market’s shareholders?

A lot is yet to be revealed in the coming months, especially with the wildcard that is the ongoing discussions in the Congress on tax reforms.