Home buying can be a tough trade nowadays, especially with so much competition in a market that offers limited options. Home buying can be especially tough if you’re shopping during the peak seasons. Although the “right timing” is relative for each home buyer, real estate data tells us that most purchase transactions occur during spring or summertime.

But what if you haven’t saved enough for your down payment come buying time? What if market projections point towards decreasing interest rates and you think it’s ideal to wait a bit more before you face the market head on?

There are plenty of reasons why some people don’t buy during peak seasons and in all actuality, you really don’t have to.

Here are some pretty good reasons why it may, in fact, be a good idea to buy a home this fall.

There’s less competition

Because the peak seasons for buying and selling a home usually fall during the spring and the summer, a lot of those competition thins come fall. That means lesser chances at landing in hassle bidding wars and the need to rush-sign a contract. Less competition means you have more time to weigh down your options and evaluate which deal is worth pursuing.

Serious sellers

That being said, you are also more likely to find serious sellers as most of those who sell their homes even when there’s lesser demand on the market are usually facing an emergency that either warrants them to obtain money immediately or get rid of the property as soon as possible.

These sellers are more willing to sit down and discuss your offer. This is a great advantage for you to negotiate on the terms of the purchase.

Sellers are down to their last options

Homes that are listed on the market during the fall season are usually from sellers who weren’t able to sell during the peak seasons. Most of them are fed up with the process and just want to settle with a deal, making them great targets for more flexible negotiations. These properties are also typically less expensive to attract more buyers.

Other factors at play

Aside from these, the increasing interest rate climate today is convincing more buyers and existing homeowners to take advantage of rates while they remain historically low. Per the 2018 National Housing Forecast from Realtor.com, rates are projected to reach the 5 percent level by the end of 2018. This makes an ideal time to purchase or refinance before rates permanently hike further.

If the rates don’t worry you as much as the skyrocketing home prices, you may opt to delay home buying as the same Forecast also tells of easing inventory for the coming year. Housing improvement trends that started in August are projected to result in a 7 percent increase in new home sales with the rate of homeownership stabilizing at 63.9 percent.

But at the end of the day, the decision is always yours to carry out. Every purchaseis different. There’s no clear-cut way to do things as the as every situation is unique. Evaluate your debt-to-income ratio (or the part of your income that goes to paying your debt/s) and see if you still have some wiggle room left for a mortgage.

If you have some outstanding balances, pay them off. Consolidate your credit card loans, personal loans, and car loan into one debt. Clean up your credit as they are the primary basis for lenders when underwriting your loan. It also helps to get pre-approved to know the range of affordable mortgage you can carry. And when all figures are weighed and factors are added up, make a factual and honest decision. Should you purchase or not?