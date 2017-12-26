Here’s How the Housing Market Could Look Like in 2018

Experts say the current constraints in housing inventory could end in 2018 after we see results from positive housing improvement trends that started in August.

Summary of forecast for Key Housing Indicators:

a.) Home prices are to slow down by 3.2 percent

b.) 30-year fixed-rate mortgage interest rate will reach the 5 percent level by the end of 2018

c.) An overall 3 percent growth in construction starts with a 7 percent growth in the single-family home segment

d.) A 7 percent increase in new home sales

e.) The rate of homeownership will stabilize at 63.9 percent

For the past year, the continued scarcity in housing inventory has put enough pressure on the market to warrant a significant price increase, pushing affordability out of the grasp of the majority of American homebuyers. Fortunately, experts say the situation may not last for long.

Better housing situation

According to the 2018 National Housing Forecast released by real estate site Realtor.com, improvements in the housing sector are poised to turn around this long-standing situation by next year.

“We are forecasting next year to set the stage for a significant inflection point in the housing shortage,” says Javier Vivas, the director of economic research for the site.

The projected increase in housing inventory is expected to ease home price appreciation and contribute to the increase of home sales which has seen a significant decline in the past year. Per the site’s Forecast, the trend of inventory growth started in August of this year. The predicted results are expected to show by 2018.

“Inventory increases will be felt in higher priced segments after home buyingseason, which limits their impact on total sales for the year. As we head into 2019 and beyond, we expect to see these inventory increases take hold and provide relief for first-time home buyers and drive sales growth,” adds Vivas.

These are not the only predictions from the experts. They also anticipate that millennials will take a bigger share in mortgage originations and that the Southern markets will put in a fighting figure for sales. What remains uncertain is how the current tax reform debates would conclude, which could considerably impact the housing market in the future.

Forecast breakdown

Here’s an overview of the trend forecast in 2018: