Here’s How to Prep Your Home for Selling Next Year

Here, we have compiled the best practices to start preparing your home for selling come the new year.

Have you been waiting for the perfect timing to sell? The start of the year might just be that timing you’ve been hoping for.

Turkey season just ended and the Christmas holidays are just right around the corner. Home buyers and shoppers take a break from ocular visits to wrap their presents or finalize some work projects before the year expires in some weeks.

In fact, this has been the trend. It is typical for the real estate market to go quiet during the latter part of the year. Sales start to pick up again at the start of the year and peak midyear while the pool of buyers considerably shrink during the winter.

If you plan on selling, expect less buyers during this time of the year so it might be better to put off selling until after the holiday seasons.

In the meantime, you can use this period to prepare your home for the sales rush come the New Year. Here are some great ways to boost the appeal of your property and make a quick sale come 2018.

First impressions first

When buyers enter your property, what are the first things that they notice? How your curb looks could make or break a deal. And while fixing your lawn might be the last thing you’d think about when preparing your home for sale during winter, there are certainly little steps you can take to increase your curb appeal.

paint your front door

weed out flower beds and put down fresh mulch

spruce up your mailbox

give those shutters some fresh colors

make sure your windows are clean

repair your driveways and walkways

use seasonal plants

improve your roofings and sidings

add new lighting

replace rusted house numbers

These small finishes when done well can not only attract buyers but also improve the market valuation of your home.

Remodel the most important parts

One of the main reasons why some buyers don’t pursue a purchase is because they are afraid repairs or improvements on the home will be too costly or require too much work.

In this case, it helps to remodel where it helps. Replace faulty fixtures in your bathroom or living area. Repaint those dressers on the bedroom or put a fresh paint of coating in the kitchen. These are cost-effective ways that won’t make your rooms look too old, not to mention way less costly than doing full renovations.

It’s also easy and cheaper to find contractors during winter months as demand for their services is mostly slow.

Pack up your holiday leftovers

Tidy up. If you’re planning to list your home in the market in January, take out your holidays decorations. The tidier, the better. You wouldn’t know from what type of religious or cultural background your buyer will be from and for some personal reason, these things can affect the overall appeal of the property to them.

Keep the house smelling fresh

Make it smell like home. Although the decors can be extra sensitive to some, many olfactory stimuli are universal and are easily linked to precious home-y memories that many buyers will find precious – especially holiday smells.

Keep it off the market for a reset

There’s a reason to why you should take your home off the list when preparing to sell. Having your home look like it’s sitting on the market for too long might lead the buyers to think that something is wrong with your property, hence why it’s not being sold. Many agents may also discriminate these homes when showing options to their clients.

Current home inventory is squeezed tight so it shouldn’t be hard to find a buyer for anybody selling. Yet, if your goal is to arrive at the best deal or sell as early as possible, these simple steps should be able to help you achieve just that.