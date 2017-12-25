Ho Ho Ho! ‘Tis the Season of Giving the Gift of … Down Payment

The holiday season has arrived! Make way for the laughter and joy, the good tidings and cheer, the holiday rush as well as the irresistible desire to swipe that credit card and splurge away.

There’s so much to look forward to when this season comes. However, one of the best things during the holidays are the gifts under the tree… and oh! the gift of down payment.

Hold up, what is a ‘gift of down payment’?

Haven’t you heard of that?

Remember how when we were kids, we were so excited to unwrap our gifts? We knew that mom and dad had finally bought that one really expensive toy we’ve been wanting to have the whole year.

Well, the feeling is like that, except now the gift isn’t a toy. It’s a present that homebuyers have been waiting for. It’s the solution to their homeownership dilemma — the cash gift of down payment.

What’s a Cash Gift?

This is simply a monetary present given to a home buyer to fully or partially cover the down payment for a home purchase.

This free money has to be non-repayable. Meaning, it can’t be a loan. Also, for this fund to qualify as a down payment, the giver has to prove that the money was indeed theirs to give.

Who are the Possible Sources of Cash Gifts?

As lifted from the HUD guidelines, there are varied sources of cash gifts. The HUD identifies these following donors as acceptable sources for an FHA loan down payment:

Family or relatives

Employer or labor unions

a Friend(s)

a government agency or a public office offering homeownership assistance

a charitable organization

The HUD also stated clearly that any monetary present from a person or an entity who has or may have interest in the sale of the house isn’t acceptable. They can be any of these sources:

the seller

the home builder

the broker or the property agent

an associated entity

If there should be any gift from such sources, this must be subtracted from the property’s sales price instead. This is because such funds are considered inducements to purchase. This money is considered an incentive to influence or persuade a buyer to purchase the home.

What are the Rules?

The FHA loan has detailed a clear and easy-to-understand policy regarding the use of gifts as down payment. You can get an FHA home loan with a down payment of 3.5 percent at the very least. This can be fully or partially paid through a cash gift.

As a general rule, the lender has to verify the source of the monetary present. There is a required documentation for gift funds to qualify as an acceptable down payment. This includes a gift letter from the giverand papers to prove the transferof this money from the giver to the homebuyer. To have a better grasp on these guidelines, click here.

This gift-giving season, if you’re expecting gifts from family and friends, it’s not a bad idea to let them know that they can help in your homeownership goals. Instead of receiving material presents, tell them that you’d prefer monetary gifts of down payment. This way, their holiday presents will be put to better use; something that will last you a lifetime.

