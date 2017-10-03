Home Improvement Tips That Will Add Value to Your Home

Whether you’re living in a home for quite some time now or about to purchase a house for your own, you’d probably want to give your home a tune-up at some point. And among all the home improvement tips that you might have read by now, you would want to go for those that can add value to your home.

Home improvement is an exciting investment for a homeowner. But keep in mind that this does not come cheap. While there are financing options for home improvement, it’s always nice to

Cleanse your property’s exterior

Power washing your home’s exterior is as important as any other home improvement tips out there. Dirt and dust is a big killer to your home’s value especially if you’re planning to sell it.

Boost your kitchen’s look

Remodeling your kitchen majorly boosts up your home’s value. If you’re thinking about giving your kitchen an upgrade, a 10 to 15% of your home’s value as budget should be good.

Replace countertops if you have to. Repair or repaint your kitchen cabinets to give it a new and improved feel. Change your kitchen doors that would let the sunshine in.

You can also decide to change your kitchen layout. Keep in mind that kitchens generally feel bigger with fewer obstacles. Also, you can invest on turning one kitchen counter into an eat-in bar.

Remodel the bathroom

Giving your bathroom a boost also adds a good value toward your home. When it comes to average returns during resale, this comes out as one of the top improvements that have significant returns.

You can begin by replacing your floors with new tiles. From the bottom, the countertops can have their own makeover, too. Making your bathroom look like it has a lot of space also helps.

Add beauty to your front porch or patio

More often than not, having a beautiful patio adds charm to a home. It’s appealing and it gives the house more character.

It can be a huge plus for families since it gives your home a spot where you can mingle while getting some fresh air. Also, you and your guests can also have some quality time in the area.

Make it eye-catching. Add decorative plants to make it look homier. If you want to hang bold paintings or put up a swing to make your front porch appealing, go ahead. Every detail matters.

Basement? Yes, please.

If you have a basement that badly needs a makeover, perhaps it’s already time to make that move. Among the different home improvement tips that you can do, this one also boosts up your home’s value.

First, if your basement has issues of flooding, you need to address that first. Next, you can begin to replace or repair the flooring and repaint your walls.

Also, you can turn your basement into anything that can be of use to you. Fathers or bachelors can invest in making it into a bar or the whole family can decide to turn the basement into a game room or a family entertainment room. The possibilities are definitely endless.

In the end, home improvement does not only benefit your home or you as a homeowner but it also becomes a hard work that pays off in the future if you ever decide to resell it.