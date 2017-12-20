Housing Inventory for 2018: Will There Be Any Improvements?

2018 is fast approaching. The real estate market has been wrapping up and looking back on this year’s housing market health. All in all, the real estate market had a good year. However, the housing market had its share of struggles, too.

Housing Market in 2017

This year’s housing market had quite a few challenges. For example, getting a mortgage had its struggles. A lot of millennials have been delaying home buying because they’re still too caught up with other financial responsibilities like outstanding student debt.

Among the biggest struggles that the real estate market faced this year is the pressure of having low housing supply. As the demand for homes increases, fewer people decide to sell their home.

Home buyers end up trying to buy a home as quickly as possible since the competition is tough. Other aspiring home buyers decide to forgo home buying completely because houses for sale is a little above their budget.

Back in May, CNBC sat down with Glenn Kelman, CEO of the Seattle-based real estate firm called Redfin and he talked about how the low housing inventory is affecting their business.

He said, “The inventory is reaching historic lows. It’s never declined faster than it did last month. It’s freaking us out — it’s affecting our business; it’s limiting our sales.”

In August, USA Today released a report about the same challenge. The report said that the number of houses for sale was at a 20-year-low. More than half of the respondents from a survey done by Realtor.com said that they don’t plan on selling their home in a year.

These challenges definitely hurt a lot of home buyers’ chance to make their homeownership dreams a reality.

Housing Inventory for 2018

But then it seems like the tables are slowly taking a turn in the housing market that experts are seeing a better outlook for the coming year.

In fact, Realtor.com released their 2018 National Housing Forecast report and things seem to look good in terms of housing inventory for 2018. It’s one of their forecasted housing trends for 2018 that contributes to their expectations of the real estate market for the coming year.

As low inventory is now starting to reverse, the report says they’re expecting a significant amount of increase in home sales for 2018. The numbers are showing that 2018 is leaning towards a positive territory and everyone is definitely hopeful.

Increasing inventory is not the only trend that looks to be positive in the real estate market. Realtor.com are expecting to see more millennials buying a home and getting a mortgage. House prices are also predicted to slow down and more lower-cost housing will be available.

A Good Future Lies Ahead

Surely, the coming year will also have its share of challenges as any other year. But it’s still nice to know that many home buyers have a chance to become a homeowner if the market performs as predicted.

There’s a good sign that 2018 will also be a good year for the real estate market. With these positive outlooks ahead, it’ll definitely be an exciting year.