Housing Opportunity Index: How Affordable Are Homes in Your Area?

How affordable are homes in your area? The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) may be able to answer that with its Housing Opportunity Index. It is a list of metropolitan areas in the U.S. with the most and the least number of affordable homes during the third quarter of 2017.

This NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index takes into account the median family income and median sales price of homes in a given area to determine housing affordability.

So, where should you start looking for affordable homes? Start here.

Top 10 Metro Areas With Most Affordable Housing

In the Housing Opportunity Index or HOI, the U.S. got an overall score of 58.3% during the relevant quarter.

And in its review of 233 metropolitan statistical areas and metropolitan divisions, the following belonged to the top 10 areas with the highest share of homes affordable for median income.

Wheeling, WV-OH topped the list with 94.7% as the percentage of homes affordable to families earning the local median income of $56,100. Homes were sold at the median price of $120,000. Lima, OH ranked second with 92.4% share of homes affordable to local families earning median income of $56,400. The median sales price of homes in Lima, OH is $110,000. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL came in third with a score of 92.2%. The median family income in the MSA is $67,100 vis-a-vis median home sales price of $100,000. Bay City, MI finished fourth with 91.7% share of homes whose median sales price is $85,000 and affordable for families with a median income of $65,900. Binghamton, NY took the fifth spot with 90.9% percentage of homes affordable for median income that stood at $65,700. Homes in the MSA were sold at median sales price of $110,000. Mansfield, OH also got 90.9% share of affordable homes based on the median family income of $55,400 and $112,000. East Stroudsburg, PA ranked seventh with 90.4% share of homes affordable for families earning the local median income of $74,900 and median sales price of $130,000. Monroe, MI ranked eighth with a 90.1% share of affordable homes for families within the local median income of $71,600 and median-priced homes of $148,000. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA also took home a 90.1% share of homes affordable for median income of $54,600 and median sales price of $91,000. Springfield, OH rounded the top 10 with 89.3%. This share of homes is affordable for families with median income of $54,500 and median sales price of $109,000.

Lenders are accessible here.

10 Metro Areas With the Least Affordable Homes?

Now, you may be wondering which places in the U.S. have the least affordable homes. You can find them all in California per the HOI for the third quarter:

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, CA San Francisco-Redwood City-South San Francisco, CA Salinas, CA Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine, CA San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Santa Rosa, CA San Diego-Carlsbad, CA San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

Los Angeles, for instance, has a local median income of $64,300 but the median sales price of homes in the area is $583,000. San Francisco has a relatively higher median family income of $113,100 but median-priced homes are at $1,189,000.

A full list of the affordability ranking of MSAs for the third quarter is accessible here. The Index’s methodology and data can be found at NAHB’s website.

Click to See the Latest Mortgage Rates»