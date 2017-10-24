How Many Hours Do You Need to Work to Pay Your Mortgage?

How many hours do you need to work to pay a mortgage in Seattle? Is it the same in Memphis? Which cities are the most expensive and most affordable to get a home?

Our perspective on work changes when we convert the dollar equivalent of our time. This is the idea behind a recent analysis conducted by data visualization specialist HowMuch which crunched affordability and standard of living among the country’s biggest cities to shed some insight on the housing market and income distribution in the land of the free.

Get today’s mortgage rates!

First, the analysts gathered data from the US Census Bureau to find out the average income of people in the 98 biggest cities of the country. They used a 40-hour work week as a standard and calculated their average hourly rate to level the playing field among all job types.

The next step was to figure out the average prices of homes in these cities using data from Zillow. Using the most common 30-year amortized mortgage as another standard, they then determined the monthly mortgage payment for each city.

And finally, they compared the two numbers to see how long a borrower needs to work to pay a mortgage month per month.

The results

The group rendered their findings in a color-coded 3D map as shown below:

The following are the most expensive cities for housing:

Rank City Median Income Median Listing Hours of Work to Pay Mortgage #1 New York City $53,373 $798,000 113.5 #2 Los Angeles $50,205 $748,000 112.4 #3 Miami $31,051 $449,000 109.4 #4 San Francisco $82,294 $1,150,000 106.7 #5 Boston $55,777 $699,000 94.7

Added up and averaged, a typical mortgagee in these cities have to work for 170 hours every month or roughly 13 days just to pay for their homes. That’s more than half of their average salaries!

In contrast, here is the data for the cheapest cities in the states for housing:

Rank City Median Income Median Listing Hours of Work to Pay Mortgage #93 Baltimore $42,241 $139,000 24.9 #94 Buffalo $31,918 $90,000 21.4 #95 Cleveland $26,150 $70,000 20.3 #96 Memphis $36,445 $88,500 18.4 #97 Toledo $33,687 $74,900 16.9

In just 21 working, a homeowner with a mortgage in these states only have to work for three days to keep the roof over their heads.

Per the study, the most expensive places for housing are concentrated on the coasts such as Los Angeles and New York. But that’s not always the case. When we compare the number of working hours for Washington (58.9) versus Los Angeles (112.4), we can see that it only takes half of the work time in LA to pay a mortgage in Washington.

Are you looking to settle somewhere affordable?

The new data is a useful guide for buyers who can afford the luxury of choice when it comes to a place to settle in. Seniors, for example, who are looking to retire soon and move somewhere more laid-back can take advantage of affordable home prices and low mortgage rates in cities with an inexpensive standard of living. It can also guide first time homebuyers who want to start a new career in cities that provide them work opportunities but are also not too expensive to be in.