How to Secure Yourself from Phishers

The FTC has issued a public warning against malicious email attacks by hackers, also known as phishers, who can lure buyers into wiring their down payment money into a wrong account.

In the 21st century, information is king.

Data is a weapon that can be used to gain profit or spread influence. That is why corporations, government entities, and especially criminals are all over them. Understandably, any entity who holds a massive trove of consumer data are at risk of breaches.

One very recent example is the hacking of credit reporting bureau Equifax’s consumer records, reportedly costing the agency a hefty $125 million.

If you think this does not involve you, you probably need a crash course on identity theft.

For one, phishers or hackers can use your personal and financial information for malicious purposes, a situation that can cause a variety of damaging assaults from committing crime using your name, to putting massive debts on your accounts.

Although majority of the processes involved in real estate transactions such as a home purchase or refinance remain manual, the industry is not immune to the digital nightmare of a data breach.

In fact, in the past few years, the Federal Trade Commission has issued public warnings about a scam called Phishing.

What is phishing?

In simple terms, phishing is a tactical way of tricking a user into revealing sensitive personal or financial data using electronic messages or emails.

Per some recent cases, the MO is that the hacker infiltrates a real estate professional’s email account and get information on upcoming real estate closings.

Near the date of closing, the hacker contacts the client or the buyer, posing as the lender or real estate agent and informs the unsuspecting client that there has been some last minute changes to the wiring information of the down payment money.

Often, the hacker includes an attachment file which would allegedly contain the new wiring information that the client must follow.

It is often too late for victims to recover their money after being wired.

But phishing baits are not limited to email. They can also be in the form of a website pop-up, online adds, file attachments, status updates, and even tweets.

Secure yourself!

Adding an extra layer of caution on the web and practicing responsible online habits can go a long way in helping you mitigate the risk of being a phishing victim.

Here are some tips you can use against phishers and hackers.

Avoid questionable links

Links that lead to a separate website and asks you for personal information is a red flag for potential malicious activity. Do Not Ever Enter your personal and financial information into these sites.

Mind your spelling

Some phishers take advantage of spelling errors to lure a user into giving them their information. The misdirected traffic that can come from a typo mistake can turn into a very costly disaster. If you usually shop online, make sure you entered the website name right.

Web addresses can be misleading

A website may seem legit at first glance but that is not a guarantee that it is safe. Even hovering your mouse to the link to verify a site address can’t assure you anymore as phishers have a way of still masking their real address. Your only buffer against this one is to exercise caution in choosing which sites to visit or using a link expander to expand condensed addresses.

HTTPS work for criminals too

Although the HTTPS protection used to safeguard users from possible fraudulent sites, many cybercriminals nowadays have gone the extra mile to adapt to modern forms of cybersecurity. Some of them have also purchased security certificates to make you think the site is secure. Remember, an HTTPS is no longer a guarantee.

You can’t always rely on search engines

Yes, search engines can discriminate malicious sites from the legitimate ones but modern phishing tools may have gotten around this problem. So even if a website is a clone site, your supposed to be safe search engine may not be able to filter the results and block the unsafe sites.

Bottomline

Although there’s no surefire way to solidly protect yourself from the danger of ill-intentioned hackers, following these tips does however give you a layer of protection that can make you safer online.

If you are expecting a real estate closing soon, always make sure to confirm an instruction from your lender or realtor first before trusting your money to any online entity.