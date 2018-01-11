HUD Allocates $37 Million to Support Housing for People With HIV/AIDS

The funding will go to 32 local housing programs supporting more than 4,000 low-income individuals with HIV/AIDS and their families who may be at risk of homelessness, according to HUD’s statement.

The Housing and Urban Development renewed its support for people with HIV/AIDS by allocating $37 million for housing and supportive assistance for this “vulnerable” population.

Thirty-two (32) local programs will receive renewal grants from the federal government via HOPWA or Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS. AIDS Foundation of Chicago, for instance, gets $2.8 million for two separate grants.

$37-Mil. Grants for 32 Local Housing Programs

“These grants will assist our partners on the ground who provide housing and care for low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said.

HUD’s $37 million funding will be awarded to these programs:

Program (State) Grant Alaska Housing Finance Corp (ALASKA) $915,442 AIDS Alabama, Inc. (ALABAMA $937,228 Health Services Center, Inc. (ALABAMA) $885,765 Pima County (ARIZONA) $1,353,465 Cochise County (ARIZONA) $611,584 Maui A.I.D.S. Foundation (HAWAII) $1,441,159 Idaho Housing & Finance Association (IDAHO) $1,349,185 University of Illinois, College of Medicine (ILLINOIS) $1,252,469 AIDS Foundation of Chicago (ILLINOIS) $1,423,648 AIDS Foundation of Chicago (ILLINOIS) $1,382,574 Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government (KENTUCKY) $1,430,000 Action, Inc. (MASSACHUSETTS) $1,284,452 City of Baltimore, DHCD (MARYLAND) $1,424,500 AIDS Interfaith Residential Services, Inc. (MARYLAND) $1,339,000 Salvation Army, Harbor Lights (MINNESOTA) $467,299 Clare Housing (MINNESOTA) $420,902 Grace House (MISSISSIPPI) $1,221,580 State of Montana (MONTANA) $1,430,000 Harbor Homes, Inc. (NEW HAMPSHIRE) $500,457 State of New Hampshire (NEW HAMPSHIRE) $966,900 City of Nashua (NEW HAMPSHIRE) $1,430,000 Santa Fe Community Housing Trust (NEW MEXICO) $1,314,280 Greyston Health Services, Inc. (NEW YORK) $1,346,087 Bailey House, Inc. (NEW YORK) $1,325,494 Oregon Health Authority (OREGON) $1,371,362 Asociacion Puertorriquenos en Marcha, Inc. (PENNSYLVANIA) $1,339,000 Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Authority (TENNESSEE) $1,108,664 Tarrant County Community Development Division (TEXAS) $950,966 Methodist Training & Outreach Center, Inc. (VIRGIN ISLANDS) $1,435,614 Vermont Housing and Conservation Board (VERMONT) $1,433,508 State of Washington (WASHINGTON) $1,301,664 AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (WISCONSIN) $1,339,000

HOPWA’s Contribution to End Homeless, Provide Housing Assistance

HOPWA, on behalf of HUD, makes grants to community, local, state housing authorities and nonprofit organizations who administer projects benefiting low-income people living with AIDS and their families.

Housing assistance under the federal program can be tenant-based rental assistance, transitional/short-term facilities, and permanent housing.

Pursuant to its report for 2016 to 2017 (October 2016 to June 2017), HOPWA placed a total of 1,337 new individuals in housing, 305 of which were homeless. Of these homeless individuals that were newly placed in housing, 11% were veterans and 54% were chronically homeless.

Moreover, 1,558 households continue to live in permanent housing as of the end of the relevant operating year. That’s 72% of total households served.

Moreover, HOPWA profiled the beneficiaries of its housing subsidy assistance:

80% of household beneficiaries had extremely low income. This means having 0% to 30% of the area median income. 45.12% of HOPWA-eligible individuals were Black or African American followed by White with 44.06%. 65% of the eligible individuals were males while 32% were females and 3% transgenders.



Aside from housing assistance, HOPWA grants go to case management, mental health, substance abuse, and employment training services.

