HUD Allocates $37 Million to Support Housing for People With HIV/AIDS

The funding will go to 32 local housing programs supporting more than 4,000 low-income individuals with HIV/AIDS and their families who may be at risk of homelessness, according to HUD’s statement.
Thirty-two (32) local programs will receive renewal grants from the federal government via HOPWA or Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS. AIDS Foundation of Chicago, for instance, gets $2.8 million for two separate grants.
$37-Mil. Grants for 32 Local Housing Programs
“These grants will assist our partners on the ground who provide housing and care for low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said.
HUD’s $37 million funding will be awarded to these programs:
|Program (State)
|Grant
|Alaska Housing Finance Corp (ALASKA)
|$915,442
|AIDS Alabama, Inc. (ALABAMA
|$937,228
|Health Services Center, Inc. (ALABAMA)
|$885,765
|Pima County (ARIZONA)
|$1,353,465
|Cochise County (ARIZONA)
|$611,584
|Maui A.I.D.S. Foundation (HAWAII)
|$1,441,159
|Idaho Housing & Finance Association (IDAHO)
|$1,349,185
|University of Illinois, College of Medicine (ILLINOIS)
|$1,252,469
|AIDS Foundation of Chicago (ILLINOIS)
|$1,423,648
|AIDS Foundation of Chicago (ILLINOIS)
|$1,382,574
|Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government (KENTUCKY)
|$1,430,000
|Action, Inc. (MASSACHUSETTS)
|$1,284,452
|City of Baltimore, DHCD (MARYLAND)
|$1,424,500
|AIDS Interfaith Residential Services, Inc. (MARYLAND)
|$1,339,000
|Salvation Army, Harbor Lights (MINNESOTA)
|$467,299
|Clare Housing (MINNESOTA)
|$420,902
|Grace House (MISSISSIPPI)
|$1,221,580
|State of Montana (MONTANA)
|$1,430,000
|Harbor Homes, Inc. (NEW HAMPSHIRE)
|$500,457
|State of New Hampshire (NEW HAMPSHIRE)
|$966,900
|City of Nashua (NEW HAMPSHIRE)
|$1,430,000
|Santa Fe Community Housing Trust (NEW MEXICO)
|$1,314,280
|Greyston Health Services, Inc. (NEW YORK)
|$1,346,087
|Bailey House, Inc. (NEW YORK)
|$1,325,494
|Oregon Health Authority (OREGON)
|$1,371,362
|Asociacion Puertorriquenos en Marcha, Inc. (PENNSYLVANIA)
|$1,339,000
|Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Authority (TENNESSEE)
|$1,108,664
|Tarrant County Community Development Division (TEXAS)
|$950,966
|Methodist Training & Outreach Center, Inc. (VIRGIN ISLANDS)
|$1,435,614
|Vermont Housing and Conservation Board (VERMONT)
|$1,433,508
|State of Washington (WASHINGTON)
|$1,301,664
|AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (WISCONSIN)
|$1,339,000
HOPWA’s Contribution to End Homeless, Provide Housing Assistance
HOPWA, on behalf of HUD, makes grants to community, local, state housing authorities and nonprofit organizations who administer projects benefiting low-income people living with AIDS and their families.
Housing assistance under the federal program can be tenant-based rental assistance, transitional/short-term facilities, and permanent housing.
Pursuant to its report for 2016 to 2017 (October 2016 to June 2017), HOPWA placed a total of 1,337 new individuals in housing, 305 of which were homeless. Of these homeless individuals that were newly placed in housing, 11% were veterans and 54% were chronically homeless.
Moreover, 1,558 households continue to live in permanent housing as of the end of the relevant operating year. That’s 72% of total households served.
Moreover, HOPWA profiled the beneficiaries of its housing subsidy assistance:
- 80% of household beneficiaries had extremely low income. This means having 0% to 30% of the area median income.
- 45.12% of HOPWA-eligible individuals were Black or African American followed by White with 44.06%.
- 65% of the eligible individuals were males while 32% were females and 3% transgenders.
Aside from housing assistance, HOPWA grants go to case management, mental health, substance abuse, and employment training services.