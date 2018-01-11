Main navigation

HUD Allocates $37 Million to Support Housing for People With HIV/AIDS

The funding will go to 32 local housing programs supporting more than 4,000 low-income individuals with HIV/AIDS and their families who may be at risk of homelessness, according to HUD’s statement.

The Housing and Urban Development renewed its support for people with HIV/AIDS by allocating $37 million for housing and supportive assistance for this “vulnerable” population.

Thirty-two (32) local programs will receive renewal grants from the federal government via HOPWA or Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS. AIDS Foundation of Chicago, for instance, gets $2.8 million for two separate grants.

$37-Mil. Grants for 32 Local Housing Programs

“These grants will assist our partners on the ground who provide housing and care for low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said.

HUD’s $37 million funding will be awarded to these programs:

Program (State)Grant
Alaska Housing Finance Corp (ALASKA)$915,442
AIDS Alabama, Inc. (ALABAMA$937,228
Health Services Center, Inc. (ALABAMA)$885,765
Pima County (ARIZONA)$1,353,465
Cochise County (ARIZONA)$611,584
Maui A.I.D.S. Foundation (HAWAII)$1,441,159
Idaho Housing & Finance Association (IDAHO)$1,349,185
University of Illinois, College of Medicine (ILLINOIS)$1,252,469
AIDS Foundation of Chicago (ILLINOIS)$1,423,648
AIDS Foundation of Chicago (ILLINOIS)$1,382,574
Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government (KENTUCKY)$1,430,000
Action, Inc. (MASSACHUSETTS)$1,284,452
City of Baltimore, DHCD (MARYLAND)$1,424,500
AIDS Interfaith Residential Services, Inc. (MARYLAND)$1,339,000
Salvation Army, Harbor Lights (MINNESOTA)$467,299
Clare Housing (MINNESOTA)$420,902
Grace House (MISSISSIPPI)$1,221,580
State of Montana (MONTANA)$1,430,000
Harbor Homes, Inc. (NEW HAMPSHIRE)$500,457
State of New Hampshire (NEW HAMPSHIRE)$966,900
City of Nashua (NEW HAMPSHIRE)$1,430,000
Santa Fe Community Housing Trust (NEW MEXICO)$1,314,280
Greyston Health Services, Inc. (NEW YORK)$1,346,087
Bailey House, Inc. (NEW YORK)$1,325,494
Oregon Health Authority (OREGON)$1,371,362
Asociacion Puertorriquenos en Marcha, Inc. (PENNSYLVANIA)$1,339,000
Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Authority (TENNESSEE)$1,108,664
Tarrant County Community Development Division (TEXAS)$950,966
Methodist Training & Outreach Center, Inc. (VIRGIN ISLANDS)$1,435,614
Vermont Housing and Conservation Board (VERMONT)$1,433,508
State of Washington (WASHINGTON)$1,301,664
AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (WISCONSIN)$1,339,000

HOPWA’s Contribution to End Homeless, Provide Housing Assistance

HOPWA, on behalf of HUD, makes grants to community, local, state housing authorities and nonprofit organizations who administer projects benefiting low-income people living with AIDS and their families.

Housing assistance under the federal program can be tenant-based rental assistance, transitional/short-term facilities, and permanent housing.

Pursuant to its report for 2016 to 2017 (October 2016 to June 2017), HOPWA placed a total of 1,337 new individuals in housing, 305 of which were homeless. Of these homeless individuals that were newly placed in housing, 11% were veterans and 54% were chronically homeless.

Moreover, 1,558 households continue to live in permanent housing as of the end of the relevant operating year. That’s 72% of total households served.

Moreover, HOPWA profiled the beneficiaries of its housing subsidy assistance:

    • 80% of household beneficiaries had extremely low income. This means having 0% to 30% of the area median income.
    • 45.12% of HOPWA-eligible individuals were Black or African American followed by White with 44.06%.
    • 65% of the eligible individuals were males while 32% were females and 3% transgenders.

Aside from housing assistance, HOPWA grants go to case management, mental health, substance abuse, and employment training services.

