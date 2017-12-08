Keep Your Homes Warm During the Winter With These Ideas

It’s that time of the year again: snow begins to fall, short days and cold nights begin to envelop the air.

Our homes become our refuge during the cold winter air. It’s important to keep your homes warm during these times.

Buying your home is probably one of the biggest investment you’ve ever made. Which is why it’s important to take care of it properly. For you, your family and your home to stay safe and warm in the comfort of their homes, here are simple ways to make your home feel warm and cozy this wintertime.

Keep the cold out

Check the walls. Make sure there are no holes in sight that might allow the cold winter air in. If there are, make sure to seal these spots with sealants.

No ducts and pipes should go unnoticed, too. Check for leaks anywhere and seal it out.

Overlap rugs

Layering rugs will make the room look more blanketed which would also add a warm vibe to the room.

Other than that, hard floors may feel chilly unless there is a heating system installed.

If you have not invested in a good heating system for your floors, you can try overlapping rugs to keep the surface from getting cold.

Thick curtains

The thicker your curtains are, the better. These can definitely keep your homes warm during winter because the thicker you curtains are, the more you can avoid losing heat through windows.

If you’re planning to buy new curtains, consider the ones that have a thermal lining. If you don’t want to spend money on new curtains, layering your curtains with other materials like fleece or even shower curtains would help.

Weatherstrip

Weatherstripping is the process where doors, trunks, and windows are sealed from outer elements like rain, water.

This can keep the interior air in and will help save energy on air conditioning and heating.

Rearrange your furniture

Rearranging your furniture may work a little magic to keep your homes warm during winter. Position your couch or chair towards the middle of the room or near the fireplace.

A close furniture arrangement will create a warm vibe to the room especially when family members spend some quality time to talk to each other while it’s cold outside.

Keep blankets and quilts ready

It’s smart to have blankets and quilts ready in case someone needs it. These will come in handy in the living room.

When you’re not heating up a room with your heating system or a fireplace, make sure you keep quilts and throws nearby to make bundling up easier when it gets a little chilly.

Use warm lights

Lighting is also important to keep your homes warm during winter. Blue-hued and overly bright lights can feel a little cold. You might want to replace those with lightbulbs labeled below 3,000 Kelvins which would give off a warmer light.

Adding more light such as candles, string lights, floor lamps, and even the fireplace would add warmth to a room and make the occupants feel relaxed.

During the day, it’s best to keep the sunlight in. It’s the best warm source of light you can get during the daytime. Not only is it natural, it’s free, too.

If you have a fireplace at home, it’s time to clean it up and prepare it for winter. It’s the perfect time to snuggle up next to a fire with your loved ones.

Keep cozy

Giving your home a makeover this winter would not only keep your homes warm and cozy during the season, it would potentially add to its value, too.

However, over home improvements or makeovers, your safety should always come first. Remember to always think about what you and your family need during winter. Always remember that you need to take care of the most important element in your home: you.