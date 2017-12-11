Mortgage Lenders May Be Susceptible to Identity Theft

While the susceptibility of consumer information in the digital mortgageprocess has become a widely popular concern, few have voiced out about the actual danger of identity theft to lenders.

Atlanta-based data aggregation company LexisNexis Risk Solutionshas monitored cyber fraud activities targeting lenders and shown that while mortgage lenders experience fewer fraud attempts per month, they are also not getting much better at preventing fraud.

“Digital mortgage absolutely has a lot of promise but it’s also something that we have to look at how we do it so we don’t create new avenues for fraud to be able to be perpetrated,” says Nick Larson, business development manager at LexisNexis’s mortgage wing.

These fraud culprits are said to be making fake identities in order to execute their ruse, leading lenders to be very concerned about the identity verification part of the process.

More costly

Although mortgage lenders are less likely to be victims of fraud than any other lender types, successful fraud attempts have more weight on mortgage lenders. For every dollar of fraud, the companies need to spend $2.90 in order to address the issue. That’s almost thrice the cost of the original fraud incident. For other lender types, the cost is slightly lower at $2.78.

LexisNexis’s True Cost of Fraud Survey conducted annually found that mortgage lenders are exposed to an average of 851 frauds per month with 30 percent of them successfully tapping into the companies’ funds.

Less concerns

Information and data security has been a great point of discussion among mortgage professionals, especially now that the industry is shifting into digital. But most of these discussions are centered on consumers and how mortgage companies can ramp up their security protocols to make sure consumer data are adequately secured from hackers and phishers.

This is however far from the only challenge putting pressure on mortgage lenders. Aside from securing important user information, they also need to train their employees to learn the new platforms. Most likely, full platform integration may even require them to shift their processing dynamics altogether, placing more emphasis on platform management, data collection and security, and customer service rather than going through paperworks as it has been in the traditional method.

Furthermore, they need to have the capital in order to do the shift. Those who fail to do so are placed in danger of losing their business.

With their very own security added to the list, these mortgage originators and professionals would have to incorporate another layer of protection to ensure that the data they hold are secured from malicious swindlers. That entails tech, which usually means another round of investments.

Who survives?

Would this further alienate more small time mortgage lenders? How would the tech and mortgage industries respond to this determined need? How could borrower input influence the resolution of this dilemma?

As mortgage companies straddle the horizon of transition, more changes and issues are expected to be met. It’s a crucial phase where their adaptability and reaction towards these matters would determine who gets the market share in the future.