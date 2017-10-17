Living Free and Clear of Mortgage the Good and the Not-so-good

It is every American’s dream to be free of debt, most especially mortgage debt.

To some people being mortgage-free seems too impossible. However, it can be very achievable to be free and clear of a mortgage.

According to a report released by the Orange County Register, census statistics have shown that there were over 27.7 million American homeowners nationwide who own their homes cleared of a mortgage. That is 37 percent of all ownerships nationwide.

In California alone, the number of mortgage-free owners had picked up. Last year, 29 percent of the owner-occupied homes in the Golden State were mortgage free. This is still below the national level, but what is remarkable is that the increase in mortgage-free homes was slightly faster than the nation’s growth at 14 percent.

It is an American Dream to Live In a House You Own

We all want to reach retirement and no longer worry about having to pay for a mortgage. After the housing market crashed a decade ago, more and more Americans are now seeing homeownership a lot more different than they used to. Today, many individuals are so eager to own their homes free and clear.

Is it a really good idea to pay off your mortgage before you retire?

This is a highly personal question. In every financial decision you are going to make, you need to take into perspective your own unique situation, both now and in the future.

Yes, owning a property free from a mortgage is a very appealing financial game plan. But first, you have to examine and understand its benefits and downsides.

The Good

Peace of Mind

This must the ultimate reason people choose to be debt-free quickly.

You no longer have to think about monthly dues, or missing payments and risking your house into foreclosure. You can now sleep peacefully at night not worrying about how to make it to the next mortgage payment.

When you have completely paid off your mortgage, you are assured to have a roof over your head until you get old. Not only that, this house can now be inherited by your future generation minus the mortgage balance.

Financial Flexibility

A mortgage payment can take a large cut from your income. What would be left after you pay your monthly dues is just barely enough to make it to the next paycheck.

Getting rid of your big mortgage payments will allow you more cash flow, thus increasing financial flexibility.

You work your hardest and your hard earned money just goes to paying for the principal and interest. But once you are completely done with your mortgage, you can enjoy the freedom of spending that money however you choose.

Have you always wanted to quit your job and travel the world? You may have more than enough money once you are mortgage-free.

Building Equity Fast

Don’t forget that every time you pay towards your mortgage, you are building up your equity. So, the faster and the more often you make payments, the quicker you gain equity.

What’s the use of a home equity? You have what you call home equity lines of credit. There is also the reverse mortgage where you can convert your equity to readily-usable cash. Another option to sell your property if you wish to. The great thing about this is 100 percent of the sales goes to you because you no longer carry any mortgage balance.

The Not-so-good

And while there are great things when you are mortgage-free, there are also those not-so-good ones.

Say Goodbye to Tax Breaks

When you have a mortgage, you may avail of certain tax benefits. One example is the mortgage interest deduction.

For somebody whose taxes aren’t so big, tax breaks are easy to let go. But for someone belonging to a higher tax bracket, tax breaks like this will really matter. Once you have gotten rid of your mortgage, you will be missing out on benefits like mortgage interest deduction.

Investing may be a Wiser Option than Paying Off your Loan

If you already have a mortgage with a low-interest rate, it is most likely that you afford to pay the monthly payments. If you aren’t having any trouble in that area, why not make use of the money as an investment instead.

Yes, paying off your loan completely is a great thing, but your money won’t have any investment returns if you take that road. If you invest the money instead, it will come back to you with the investment gains.

It is up to you to decide which one is more beneficial, becoming mortgage-free ahead of schedule or making more money while taking advantage of historically low rates.

The good thing about these ‘not-so-good’ things is that you can always have a workaround. Clearly, 27.7 million American households thought that the benefits outweigh the downsides.

But every homeowner is on a unique journey. Hence, it is best to understand your financial situation first and seek an expert for assistance, especially when making bold decisions. Talk to a lender. They will be happy to walk you through upon hearing that you are driven to pay them back their money.

