What Does it Mean When a Home is Subject to Probate Court Approval?

As you shop for a home, you may come across homes that are in probate. This means the owner of the home died without bequeathing the property to someone. Rather than letting the fate of the home’s ownership become a free-for-all, the state steps in and handles the sale of the home. In order for you to buy the home, you will need probate court approval.

The Probate Court Approval

While homes sold in probate will look similar to any other home on the market, you should be aware of some difference before proceeding. First, and probably most important, once you make an offer on a home you won’t get a closing date right away. In fact, you won’t even know if you are the buyer for a few months, depending on the court’s backlog.

The holdup is the probate court approval. But even that’s not simple. You will need the court’s approval twice. The first time is for your initial bid. You make the bid and the executor of the property either accepts or declines it. If he/she accepts it, the offer then goes to court. This is when the waiting game starts. During that time, though, you will need to put a 10% deposit down on the home based on the amount of your accepted offer.

The court will then ‘confirm your bid,’ in other words, accept it if they think it’s feasible. It’s important to know that during the time that you wait, though, the real estate agent must update the home’s listing to reflect the accepted offer price and keep the home listed as available. This opens up the opportunity for overbidders.

Confirming the Sale

Just because the court approves your initial bid doesn’t make you the final buyer. You now have to wait for a confirmation of sale hearing, which occurs typically 30 to 45 days after the executor accepts your initial bid. While it’s a confirmation of sale, it’s actually a chance for other bidders to ‘overbid.’ In other words, the home is sold auction style at this hearing.

The listing will be updated to show the date of the auction and the minimum amount any over bidders must bid in order to be in the running. The court will increase the bid a specific percentage. Interested bidders must bring a cashier’s check for an amount equal to 10% of their bid in order for the court to accept it and override your bid.

If no one shows up to the auction, your original bid will be accepted and become official. If someone outbids you at the court hearing, you receive your initial deposit back. It’s important to note, though, that your 10% deposit might be held for several months, depending on when the Confirmation of Sale date is set.

Understanding the Terms

When you buy a home in probate, you usually cannot have any contingencies on the sale. This includes financing or appraisal contingencies. You also buy the home ‘as is.’ You can’t negotiate for the seller to make repairs, so make sure you do your due diligence during the time that you wait for probate court approval of the sale.

If you outbid the original bidder at the hearing, the court treats the sale as a ‘cash sale.’ You can still obtain financing for it, but you can’t have a financing contingency on the sale. In other words, you need to have your financing in order and ready to go if you plan to bid on the home. Typically, this works best if you are using a home equity line of credit on your existing home to buy the property. A HELOC isn’t dependent on the value or condition of the home in probate, but rather on collateral you already own.

Buying a home in probate is possible, but it’s a long process. You need probate court approval not once, but twice before you can become the official owner. The process could take many months, so prepare yourself for a long process. In the end, though, homes in probate are often sold for a lower price than homes in the area, which could mean that you get a good deal on your home.

