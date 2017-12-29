Meeting the Increasing Appetite for Nonprime Mortgage

May it be for credit repair or building sufficient credit or to purchase that car, the nonprime market as a lot to offer. However, there’s one area in the nonprime market that’s growing. This growth in the nonprime market is fueled by the increasing appetite for such financing.

The Industry is Growing

In 2017 alone, the nonprime mortgage industry is expected to produce approximately $10 billion dollars. This may not be as much when compared to the $1.6 Trillion of the overall home financing industry, but this money is huge enough to prove that the nonprime market is not going anywhere.

Citadel Servicing Corp. (CSC), one of the big players in the mortgage industry, sees that the nonprime mortgage market is official back. After keeping almost dead silent for the last decade, nonprime is not making more noise.

In August alone, the company saw a ‘recording-breaking’ report on nonprime loans. “We’re firing on all cylinders, preparing for the end of the year. We received more loans (in August) than we have in our company history,” Will Fisher said. Fisher is CSC’s senior vice president and national sales and marketing director.

CSC also recognizes that as more and more people seek for nonprime mortgage loans, more and more lenders will join in. They are expecting more competition in the nonprime domain. They also believe that there is more than enough demand for all lenders to do great.

Non-banks Dominate Nonprime

According to the Washington Post, the tides have changed. The then-nonprime industry was mainly dominated by big banks. But now, non-lenders are the more active players in the market. These are institutions that only offer mortgage financing and don’t provide services such as savings and checking accounts.

It is true that nonprime loans have provides borrowers the flexibility that they cannot find from Qualified Mortgages (QM). Many individuals still reap the rewards of financing through nonprime loans. Although such financing is not meant for everyone, a nonprime loan opens doors for homeownership to people who can’t qualify for a conventional loan.

Forging a Better Nonprime

There are many misconceptions about the nonprime mortgage market. It has been misunderstood due to the traumatic events that unfolded ten years back. The 2007 subprime crisis was devastating and it must never happen again. However, we also must acknowledge the potentials nonprime mortgage can offer.

Learning from the past and applying the necessary changes in the present will help forge a better nonprime mortgage industry. So far, the overall picture has improved. The formulation of laws and regulations governing QMs has influenced the creation of safer and better Non-Qualified Mortgages. This includes nonprime mortgages.

People with poor credit, individuals who are self-employed, jumbo borrowers, these people may not qualify for a conventional or a federal loan. However, this doesn’t automatically mean that they cannot afford a mortgage. Today’s nonprime loans cater to their needs. In the same manner, the demands for nonprime financing by people like them have been fueling the creation of such loans.

Learn more about nonprime loans by talking to lenders. You can also learn more about other mortgage options by connecting with them. Empower yourself, know more about your homeownership options.

