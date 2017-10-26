Mortgage Misconceptions that Millennials Have About Homeownership

When it comes to homeownership, millennials can come up with a thing or two about why they end up deciding not to pursue it. The reasons are just simple mortgage misconceptions that can be addressed and debunked.

Before going into detail about these mortgage misconceptions, there are quite a few factors that stop these potential buyers from actually pursuing homeownership.

Others would factor in the competitive real estate market as a whole. Some would agree that the entire mortgage application process can be quite confusing or overwhelming.

Applying for a mortgage and buying a house doesn’t have to be confusing and overwhelming if it’s dealt with one step at a time and with proper guidance.

Along with that, millennials should know that these mortgage misconceptions that are stopping them from being homeowners are just that: misconceptions.

Here are some mortgage misconceptions about homeownership that need to be debunked.

Misconception: Millennials cannot be approved for a home loan because of their student debt.

Last month, a study released by the National Association of Realtors and American Student Assistance showed that many millennials are delaying home buying for an average of seven years because they were dealing with student debt.

While most millennials think this stops them from being a homeowner, there are actually ways for them to become homeowners while still trying to repay their student loans.

There are programs that open up homeownership opportunities to those who are struggling with student loan debts.

One example is the Eagle Home Mortgage’s Student Loan Debt Mortgage Program. This program allows borrowers an amount of money that can be used to pay off student loans.

Misconception: It’s hard to get a mortgage without a lot of money for a standard down payment.

Many Americans are confused about the required down payment to put down on a home. Some think it’s 17 percent and some assume that it’s 21 percent. In general, the standard is at 20 percent.

No matter what they think, Americans collectively agree that it’s hard to get a mortgage because the required amount is too high for them.

The truth is, there are mortgages that require very little down payment or none at all. These are usually government-backed loans like the ones that the FHA or USDA offers.

Other than that, down payment assistance programs can be found through your local housing authorities.

Misconception: It’s hard to qualify for a mortgage

Another thing that’s stopping millennials from getting a mortgage is the fact that a lot of mortgages have qualifications that are hard to meet.

There are actually mortgage options that are quite flexible and forgiving to their borrowers with weak credit or low income.

In fact, FHA loans are one of the go-to mortgage options for first-time homebuyers because it’s easy to qualify. For those who wish to buy a home in rural areas, USDA loans are offered with easy qualifications.

The Bottom Line

Getting a mortgage and buying a home shouldn’t be a worry. Just know where to look, who to ask, what to prepare, and there should be fewer hurdles for you to take.