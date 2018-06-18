How Much Home Can You Really Afford?

You know you want to buy a home and you are excited to see just how much loan a lender will let you borrow. You anxiously wait for that preapproval letter so that you can go out and buy the biggest and most beautiful house you can find.

Before you do this, stop and think. While taking the full loan amount a lender offers might be an option, it might not be the best one. Can you really afford that big mortgage? Just because a lender says you can afford it on paper doesn’t mean it’s what’s happening in real life.

Take these simple steps so that you don’t get yourself in over your head.

Calculate 25 Percent of Your Gross Monthly Income

The first step is simple. Figure out your gross monthly income. This is your income before taxes. Now multiply it by .25. That’s 25% of your gross monthly income. This is also the maximum amount your mortgage payment should be if you want to keep it affordable.

For example, let’s say you make $5,000 per month. Your mortgage payment should not exceed $1,250. This includes principal, interest, taxes, insurance, and mortgage insurance.

You can then use one of the mortgage affordability calculators online to figure out the maximum loan amount you can afford. This isn’t the maximum sales price, though; you still have another step to take.

Add Your Down Payment

Once you know what size loan you can afford, it’s time to figure out the down payment. Are you putting down 20%? Maybe you are using a VA loan and not putting any money down. The exact amount of your down payment will help you determine how much house you can afford.

Let’s say you can afford a $200,000 mortgage. You plan to put down $40,000 on the home. That means you can buy a $240,000 home as long as you also have money to cover the closing costs. Remember, they can total as much as 5% of your loan amount.

Think of the Future and What you Can Afford

Remember, your mortgage payment isn’t just a temporary thing. You will pay it for the next 15 to 30 years. You want a payment that you can afford not only today but in the future. We know that no one can predict the future, but thinking ahead as far as possible will help you make the right choice.

Think of things like:

Will you go from two incomes down to one when you start a family?

Do you plan to go back to school and change careers?

How many years do you have before you retire?

These situations will affect how much loan you can afford. If you know you will go down to one income in the future, don’t choose a mortgage that will stretch you outside of your comfort zone at that point. You may end up regretting the purchase or putting yourself in financial distress.

If you only have a short time before retirement, consider whether you want to carry a mortgage during that time or if you’d rather have it paid off in full.

These considerations will help you think about what you can afford not only now but also well into the future as well.

Only you know how much loan you can afford. Don’t take the amount a lender offers at face value. Put the number into your budget and see how it fits in with your other bills. Will the payment put you over the edge, forcing you to sacrifice or can you pay it without worry?

Once you look at things with a realistic view, you will have a better idea of what you can afford. It may end up to be something that isn’t your ‘dream home,’ but having your ‘dream mortgage payment’ could make up for the difference.

