How Much Does a Termite Inspection Cost?

If you are buying a home and it’s located in a ‘high risk area for termites,’ you may want to pay for a termite inspection. We know that buying a home and paying for the closing costs on the loan can get costly, but the termite inspection can save you a lot of money down the road.

Typically, the termite inspection costs between $75 and $150. The actual cost depends on the size of your home. Some companies will waive the cost of inspection if you end up using them for treatment.

Why Would You Pay for a Termite Inspection?

You might wonder why you would pay for a termite inspection, especially if you are already paying for a home inspection.

It’s important to understand that a home inspection is not a termite inspection. Sure, the home inspector may take a quick glance to see if there are any obvious telltale signs of termites, but that’s about it. A professional termite inspector will get down in the places most known for termite infestations as well as inspect areas that aren’t usually affected, but still may be affected.

What Happens if There are Termites?

The bigger question is, what should you do if there are termites? You’ll have a few choices. First, you should know that your lender would likely put your loan on hold. They won’t be able to move forward with funding on a home that has termites.

You can try any of the following tactics to deal with it:

Ask the seller to treat the termites – You may be able to negotiate with the seller since the termite damage happened under his ownership. It should be his expense to treat the issue. Some sellers will agree right away while others may not be as willing.

You can pay for treatment yourself – We don’t recommend this option, but you it is there if you decide to do so. You can pay for the treatment before you close on the house. Yes, this means you are paying for something on a home that you don’t own, but if you want to close on the loan, it may be necessary.

Walk away from the home – The final and probably saddest option is to walk away from the sale. If the seller won’t negotiate and you don’t want to put your own money into the treatment until you own the home, you may not have any choice but to walk away.

The termite inspection may seem like just another cost in a sea of costs when you buy a home, but they are well worth it. The inspector can either give you peace of mind that the home is clear or let you know ahead of time of any termite issues the home has.

