Number of Underwater Properties Decreased Per New Report

Appreciating home values is benefiting more homeowners in the US. According to the data from ATTOM Data Solutions, negative equity or underwater properties in the US decreased by 1.4 million.

ATTOM Data Solutions’ Home Equity & Underwater Report for the third quarter of the year revealed that the number of underwater properties in the country has decreased by over 800,000 properties compared to the last quarter. About 4.6 million properties are said to be underwater. On a year to date comparison, this record registered the biggest drop since the second quarter of 2015 with a decline of 1.4 million properties.

Seriously underwater

The 4.6 million underwater properties represents 8.7 percent of the total number of properties in the country with a mortgage, another decline from 9.5 the quarter prior and 10.8 percent from the same quarter last year.

Senior vice president at ATTOM Data Solutions Daren Blomquist attributed this shift to the appreciation of home valuesin many areas in the country.

“Accelerating home price appreciation this year is increasing the velocity at which seriously underwater homeowners are recovering home equity lost during the Great Recession,” Blomquist says. “Median home prices nationwide are up 9.4 percent so far in 2017, the fastest pace of appreciation through the first three quarters of a year since 2013. Continued home price appreciation is also helping to grow the number of equity rich homeowners across the country compared to a year ago.”

The following states are where most of the underwater properties are located:

State Percentage Share Louisiana 19.2 Iowa 14.2 Pennsylvania 14 Mississippi 13.8 Alabama 13.7

Among metros with populations of 500,000 and above which were found to be seriously underwater can be located in these areas:

Metro Percentage Share Baton Rouge, Louisiana 20.5 Scranton, Pennsylvania 19.5 Youngstown, Ohio 18.2 New Orleans, Louisiana 17.4 Dayton, Ohio 16.4

Equity rich properties

On the other end of the scale, an estimated 14 million properties are identified as rich in equity. This is slightly lower from the last quarter’s record but significantly up by 905,000 compared to the same quarter last year.

This 14 million represents 26.4 of the total number of properties in the country that carry a mortgage – a 24.6 percent increase from the previous quarter. During the same quarter a year ago, that share was lower at 23.4 percent.

The report also identified the states where most of these good properties are located:

State Percentage Share Hawaii 41.9 California 41.4 New York 35.7 Oregon 34.0 Washington 33.6

Among metros with populations 500,000 and above, you can find most of these equity-rich homes in California.

Area Percentage Share San Jose, California 61 San Francisco, California 56.4 Los Angeles, California 45.3 Honolulu, Hawaii 43.9 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California 38.7

Cities where 35 percent of properties are rich in equity at the end of 2017’s third quarter: