On Mr. Cooper and Digital Mortgage

Mr. Cooper, the mortgage servicing company previously known as Nationstar recently announced that it’s shifting its application process to digital. The company’s target date is set for next year. What does this mean for the rest of the mortgage industry?

With companies like Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and United Wholesale Mortgage laying down their digital mortgage platforms, there’s little doubt that it’s only a matter of time before the whole mortgage industry goes full digital.

The latest to join this roster of digitally-oriented mortgage companies is Mr. Cooper, formerly known as Nationstar. On Thursday, the company announced their plans to digitize their mortgage application process. The announcement came along with their third quarter earnings report.

Per the announcement, the company plans to get the platform rolling by the first half of next year, citing its belief that digital mortgage can help grow its business among its existing and new consumer base.

The company achieved its largest share of customers on record, successfully boarding $128 billion in mortgage servicing this year. Roughly $58 billion of that was made in just the third quarter alone. Not planning on losing the momentum, Mr. Cooper is banking on digital mortgaging to maintain the performance.

The function of digital mortgage

Mr. Cooper’s decision is fast becoming the rule than the exception. As bigger companies set the bar for mortgage originations and servicing, smaller players follow in fear of getting left behind. Those who don’t have the resources to make the shift pronto strive to do so gradually, integrating various platforms to do the job.

Here’s how the digital mortgage industry is disrupting the traditional way of servicing.

Borrowers used to be mere receivers of information. Their involvement in the process is more passive than participatory. They pass the required documents and wait. Meanwhile, loan originators find it difficult to deliver on time updates. Usually, the process requires muddling through mountains of paperwork.

Digital mortgage changes the way we do things by redesigning the platform through which LOs and borrowers interact. Using an online servicing platform, what used to be one-sided accessibility is turned into a more transparent process where both parties have substantial involvement in how things are done. It also redirects other players of the mortgage acquisition process (e.g. realtors) into one go-to site where they can stay on top of their concerns.

LOs are freed up of constant update requests from borrowers or their agents because the status of the process is directly available to the platform users. Database systems are also erasing physical paper input, allowing for faster draws of information as needed.

A cascade of changes

In the past two years, many mortgage companies followed the lead of Quicken Loans, who released their own digital mortgage platform called Rocket Mortgage in 2015. As they entered a pact with this new method of doing business, they also encouraged further innovations in mortgage tech. This consequential back-and-forth is breeding rapid progress in the production of mortgage tools we are seeing today.

Furthermore, the convergence of two industries is creating a cascade of changes that will redefine mortgage in a revolutionary way. While Mr. Cooper’s announcement may offer a limited view of the whole situation, it does reflect the very real fact that in mortgage, the road to efficiency requires a sacrificial leap.