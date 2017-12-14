Ownership Conversion Pilot: Inside Home Partners’ New Program

For years, organizations, lending companies, GSEs, and other housing authorities have been committed to making homeownership in the United States a possibility for many families.

Recently, Home Partners of America released a new rent-to-own type of program that first-time homebuyers can enjoy. Let’s discuss everything we need to know about the new pilot.

Say the Hello to the Ownership Conversion Pilot

Home Partners of America, in partnership with New Penn Financial, has recently launched their new program called the Ownership Conversion Pilot. The pilot aims to help eligible first-time homebuyers “succeed in the path of homeownership.”

This program joins other first-time homebuyer programs in making homeownership a reality to first-time borrowers who are having a hard time qualifying for a home loan due to lack of down payment funds or having a hard time meeting the standard mortgage financial requirements.

In a press release, Bill Young, Home Partners’ CEO and Co-Founder, says that their goal is to give their clients a “transparent and flexible path to homeownership.

He also emphasizes that “Many people want the benefits of living in a single‐family home but are not yet ready to buy for a variety of reasons. We are committed to helping as many of our residents succeed when the time is right. The Ownership Conversion Pilot provides potential first-time homebuyers with the flexibility to prepare for homeownership while renting a home and the potential to reduce their down payment requirements.”

Through this program, those goals will slowly become a reality for their clients.

How Does The Program Work?

The Ownership Conversion Pilot program is open to all qualifying clients who are residents under the Home Partner’s Lease Purchase Program, who are both first-time homebuyers and meet Fannie Mae’s requirements.

Interested clients may work hand in hand with the program’s partners, New Penn Financial, to use the home price of the home they’re renting to their down payment at purchase.

Applicants under the Home Partners’ Lease Purchase Program will work with a real estate agent to select the home they wish to purchase that meet the Home Partners’ criteria.

Home Partners then buys the property and leases it to the resident with pre-determined rent and will have the right to purchase the property at pre-set prices for a future period. These could be three to five years from application.

Current and new clients under the lease program are eligible to participate in the pilot program after demonstrating 24 months of consecutive on-time payments, completing homeownership counseling, and meeting other qualifications.

According to the program’s press release, the residents who wish to take advantage of this program could benefit from the following:

If the home goes up in value during the rental period, the resident could receive the benefit of appreciation when it comes time to purchase the home;

Residents may qualify for a mortgage using as little as their security deposit as a down payment or towards closing costs;

The rental period gives residents time to prepare for homeownership, repay other debts, such as student loans, or save for closing costs; and

Residents are positioned for long-term success by being required to complete homeownership education or counseling.

However, keep in mind that the Ownership Conversion Pilot program is still under test drive and will not be formally available until late 2019.