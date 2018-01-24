Pet-friendly Homes: A Pet-lover’s Guide to Buying a Home

Every home buyer has their own characteristics or personalities. For pet-loving home buyers, the biggest factors that help them decide which home to purchase have something to do with their furry friends.

Pet-friendly homes are quite tricky to find. Oftentimes, they look for properties that are conducive to pets. When pet-lovers become homeowners, expect that their home buying preferences are influenced greatly by the needs of their pets.

For pet-loving homebuyers, here are some tips that may help you find the perfect home for you and your furry friends.

Be familiar with the city/county’s rules

In your search for finding pet-friendly homes, the first thing you want to check is if your prospective home has their own restrictions or ordinances when it comes to pets.

There are some counties/cities limit the number of pets allowed. When pet owners take their pets for a walk outside, your prospective property’s location may have restrictions for pets such as requiring leashes, muzzles, and other accessories.

It pays to be familiar with pet-friendly cities. These locations surely don’t have a lot of restrictions on your pets.

Check your home’s layout

It’s also important for you to double check if the home’s layout is safe enough for pets to run around and play. You need to be mindful of any hazards that might cost you and your pets’ safety.

Among the things you need to be particular of is whether the property is safe enough for your pets to jump and climb. Little things like unorganized wiring may compromise your pet’s safety.

Also, see if the property is safely fenced and if the stairs are safe enough for them to go up and down easily. This is a very important factor especially if you have elderly pets or pets with disabilities.

Look for accessibility to pet services

Your pets need their regular veterinarian visits for their scheduled vaccinations or grooming. Other than that, they may need medical attention should anything unfortunate may happen to them.

In looking for pet-friendly homes, you should consider the property’s accessibility to local veterinarian clinics or pet grooming salons. This makes it easier for you to tend to your pet’s needs.

Are there pet-friendly amenities nearby?

Finally, you need to know of any parks and recreational spots that allows pets to roam around. Besides that, they may want to check out any pet parks or pet daycare centers nearby.

Look for nearby pet shops or supply stores because you know very well that supplies always need to be replenished. Other than that, you can also ask around if there are pet sitters or walkers near the area if ever you need their services when you go for a night out or a vacation.

Pet-friendly homes are just around the corner

It’s always better to make sure that the home you want to purchase is the best for you than to just carelessly choose to buy a home just for the sake of being able to buy one. For pet-loving home buyers, the principle remains the same.

You need to make sure that you find a home where you and your pets can all live harmoniously.There’s definitely no rush when it comes to looking for pet-friendly homes for you and your pets. With these tips in mind, there will surely be one that’s perfect for you and for your furry friends.