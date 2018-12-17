PHFA’s Keystone Home Loan Program Guidelines

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency offers conventional and government loan programs for homebuyers. The programs have competitive interest rates and low fees. In order to obtain a PHFA Keystone home loan program, you must visit a PHFA-approved lender.

Eligibility for the Keystone Loan Programs

You may be eligible or the Keystone conventional loan program, if you meet the following requirements:

You are a first-time homebuyer, as are any of the adults that will live in the home with you. A first-time homebuyer is also someone that has not owned a home within the last three years.

You are not a first-time homebuyer, but you plan to buy a home in a ‘targeted’ area as signified with a ‘T’ on the PHFA Purchase Price and Income Limits

Your total household income doesn’t exceed the limits set by the PHFA. This includes total household income with the exception of children under the age of 18 or over the age of 18 going to school full-time.

The home doesn’t cost more than is allowed in the specific count as noted on the PHFA Purchase Price and Income Limits sheet.

You have average – good credit scores and credit history.

Your housing payment doesn’t exceed 30% of your gross monthly income.

You have enough money to make a down payment of 3% – 5%.

You have enough money to cover the closing costs.

The same requirements pertain to the FHA loan via the PHFA, but you only need a 3.5% minimum down payment. If you qualify for a VA loan, you don’t need a down payment.

Keep in mind, if you have a credit score lower than 680, the PHFA will require you to take a homebuyer counseling class in order to ensure you know what you are getting into before buying the home.

If you qualify, you stand to get competitive interest rates, low closing costs, and you may even be eligible for down payment assistance. Find a PHFA approved lender in your area and start determining if you qualify for the loan program.

