How to Protect Yourself from Identity Theft

Identity theft continues to be a real problem in the United States. With the increasing popularity of digital lives, we have to be more cognizant than ever to find a way to prevent our identities from being stolen.

The best way to protect yourself is to understand what identity theft is and recognize the ways that thieves take advantage of vulnerable consumers.

What is Identity Theft?

Identity theft has many different faces. Thieves may access your social security number, credit card numbers, or bank account numbers. They may sell your personal information on the dark web, giving it to other thieves that will use it to open new accounts. They may also use the information they obtained to make purchases for themselves. Some of the most common occurrences include:

Stealing credit card numbers and racking up the credit card with debt

Applying for new credit cards or loans in your name

Hacking your bank account and withdrawing funds

Hacking into your medical insurance and using it for their own use

Luckily, with most of these occurrences, your liability is protected. It’s the fact that someone accessed your information and stole it that can be disconcerting. It can make you feel vulnerable and fearful as you move forward.

There are ways that you can protect yourself, though.

Protecting Yourself From Identity Theft

Using the following tactics, you can decrease the likelihood of becoming a victim of identity theft.

Don’t share your personal information with anyone if you don’t initiate the conversation. In other words, don’t share your information with someone that calls and acts as if they know you or are acting on your behalf. The same is true for any emails you receive that ask for your personal information.

Keep your personal information, such as account numbers, tax information, and medical information locked up in a secure place.

Use secure passwords on every website that you have an account, but don’t use the same password on each website. Use the website’s guidelines as a way to determine the most secure password for that set. Don’t copy that password anywhere else; be unique so that it makes it harder for hackers to get into your accounts.

Don’t click on links in emails that you don’t recognize. Even if the link looks like it’s from your bank, don’t click on it until you verify that they actually sent it. Typically, they won’t just send you a random link and ask you to input your personal information.

Pull your credit reports at least three times per year. You get a free credit report every year from each of the three bureaus. This means three free credit reports each year. You can use this time to go over your credit report and look for any suspicious information.

Set up fraud alerts with the credit bureaus. You can request that the credit bureaus ‘freeze’ your credit. In order for anyone, including you, to open new credit in your name, the credit bureau will contact you via phone to ensure that it is you making the request.

Pay for a credit monitoring service. If you would feel better knowing that someone is watching your credit profile all of the time, paying for a credit monitoring service can help. This isn’t a guarantee that your identity won’t get stolen, but it’s a good precaution to have in place.

Basically, you have to outsmart the thieves. Don’t make it easy for them to get access to your information. Make sure you only sign up for accounts on secure websites and that you keep your ID and password protected. If you can, it’s a good idea to change your passwords every few months too. Even though it’s a pain to remember new passwords all of the time, it will give thieves less time to hack into your information because it’s continually changing.

