How Does Seasoning Affect Your HELOC Eligibility?

You have equity in your home, but did you know you might not be able to touch it? Just because you own a part of the property, doesn’t mean you can get the cash. Lenders have specific requirements before they will let you tap into the equity. The strictest requirement is usually that you have at least 20% equity in the home. Lenders focus on this 20% requirement much more than the seasoning, or the length you owned the home.

Looking for Current Mortgage Interest Rates? Click Here.

Why 20% Matters

Lenders want to see at least 20% equity in the property untouched so they have a little “insurance” in the property. By insurance, we mean there is room in the property should you default. If they were to lend you the entire value of the home and you default, they would be in a deep hole. Not only do lenders lose the money they lent you; they also lose the money it costs to maintain and sell the property. With at least 20% equity in the home, they have a little room to minimize their losses.

Seasoning Isn’t as Big of a Deal

As you can see, it is not the seasoning the lenders focus on. Instead, it is the amount of equity you have. However, the two terms often go hand-in-hand. You must own the property for a while in order to pay the balance down. Unless you put down 30% or more on the home, you have time ahead of you to wait until you have equity in the home. So to say there is a specific amount of time you must wait to take out a home equity loan isn’t true. What is true, is that you need enough equity in the home to qualify for the home equity loan.

Other Factors you Need

Once you satisfy the equity piece of the puzzle, there are still other things you must consider. Lenders don’t just hand out home equity loans to borrowers with enough equity. Instead, they require a few other things including great credit scores and low debt ratios. We will talk about these requirements below.

A Second Lien is Risky

First, let’s look at the risk the second lien brings the lender. If you were to default on your loan, the first lienholder receives payment first. This usually means the second lienholder does not receive payment at all. If they do, it is usually very minimal. Borrowers who default on their loans are usually those with less equity in the home. Borrowers with a lot of equity usually do whatever they can to keep the property or at least sell it in an effort to avoid losing their investment. The high risk is why lenders must require other things, such as a high credit score and low debt ratio.

What is a High Credit Score?

What you may consider a high credit score may differ from what any lender considers a high score. In fact, the scores may differ from lender to lender. Generally speaking, scores rate as follows:

750 and up – excellent

700-749 – good

650-699 fair

Anything below 650 is usually not considered for most loan programs, but especially not for home equity loans. Now, you may find a lender that will accept a score of 725 as high enough for a home equity loan. You have to shop around and ask lenders what credit scores they allow.

Click to See the Latest Mortgage Rates.

What is a Low Debt Ratio?

Another consideration is your debt ratio. The lower the better is a great rule to follow. Lenders don’t want to provide you with another loan if you are already bogged down with many other debts. There is no specific threshold, as there is for first mortgage programs, such as FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. This is because most home equity loans are funded privately by lenders. This means they make up their own rules. A general rule to follow is:

Pay your credit card balances down or off if possible

Limit your personal or installment loans

Consolidate debt into one loan if you cannot pay the loans off

Avoid applying for new credit/debt

Lenders want to see not only that you have limited debt outstanding compared to your gross monthly income, but also that you can keep accounts open without using them. This is called financial responsibility. The longer you keep accounts open, with or without balances, the more responsible you look. As an added benefit, this makes your credit score increase, which also helps your cause.

The Big Picture

As you can see, lenders look at the big picture. They don’t focus on one aspect of your loan application, such as seasoning. They look at everything. Of course, the amount of equity you have in your home is a large factor. It could prevent you from securing a home equity loan. However, you can work on paying your balance down and eventually secure approval. The other factors on your application play an important role. Lenders look at everything together when they decide if you are a good risk or not.

Just how long you must own your home before you can apply for a home equity loan depends on how much money you put down. Obviously, the higher the down payment, the easier it is to secure a home equity loan down the road. You must weigh the pros and cons of making a large down payment on your home as it pertains to your situation. If keeping the money in savings will benefit you better, then you should keep the money and make the smaller down payment. However, if you can spare the money and make the larger down payment, you have the peace of mind knowing you can secure a home equity loan down the road. Focus on keeping your credit score high and your debt ratio low will enhance your ability to secure a home equity loan if/when you need it in the future.

Click Here to Get Matched With a Lender.

Click to See the Latest Mortgage Rates»