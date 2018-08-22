How to Successfully Buy Out Home Equity in a Divorce

You are going through a divorce and now you want to buy out your ex-spouse. Unless you have a lot of cash lying around, you’ll probably need a loan to do so. You have two options if you plan to use the home’s equity – a cash out refinance or a line of credit.

How the Cash Out Refinance Works

A cash-out refinance is a little harder to get today than a few years ago. Lenders have tightened the rein a bit. This was all in the wake of the mortgage crisis. Lenders have to abide by the Qualified Mortgage Rules as well as the Ability to Repay Rules.

In short, the lender must make sure you can afford the loan. They must prove your income in a suitable method (paystubs and W-2s or tax returns). They must also make sure your debt ratio does not exceed 43%. Even if you go to a non-conventional lender and take a non-QM loan, the lender must still make sure you can afford the loan. The Ability to Repay Rules applies to every loan.

So what do you need to get a cash-out refinance? Basically, you need a lot of equity and stable income. You also can’t have a high debt ratio. Lenders are often leery of LTVs higher than 80%. A few may go to 85%. In other words, you can borrow up to the 85% as long as your debt ratio is in line.

Here’s an example:

You want to buy out your ex-spouse. Your home is worth $300,000. You have $100,000 outstanding on a mortgage. That leaves $200,000 equity. If you owe your spouse $100,000 of that amount, you may increase your loan amount $100,000. Your outstanding principal would now be $200,000, which is a 67% LTV. You’d still be in good shape.

Let’s say your outstanding mortgage was $200,000 instead. You would have to pay your ex-spouse $50,000, since the equity is $100,000. This would put you at an LTV of 83%. You might have a harder time finding a lender willing to give you a cash-out loan. But a little shopping around may help. It also helps if you have a lot of compensating factors (low debt ratio, high credit score, etc.)

How the HELOC Works in a Divorce

If you have a good interest rate on your first loan, you may not want to touch it. A cash-out refinance pays off your current first mortgage and gives you a new one with a higher balance. Another option is a HELOC. A home equity line of credit gives you access to the equity in your home. You may find lenders willing to give you a slightly higher LTV on this type of loan. Many lenders go up to 90%.

It would work the same way. You’d have to qualify for the loan with your paystubs, W-2s, and/or tax returns. Once you qualify, you receive access to the funds either in a checking account or as one lump sum. You can then pay your ex-spouse what you owe in the equity.

The difference with the HELOC is you only make interest payments for the first 10 years of the loan. If you want to pay the principal down you can, but you aren’t required to do so. During this time, you are free to draw any funds that are available. As you pay the principal back, you can reuse the funds.

After 10 years, the repayment period begins. You then make principal and interest payments. If you did not pay any of the principal down during the draw period, you will have higher payments as the loan is amortized over 20 years rather than 30 years.

Some borrowers prefer the HELOC because of the option to make interest-only payments. Just make sure you know the worst-case scenario for the payment during the repayment period. This way you’ll be prepared for the higher payment.

The Appraisal is Important

The most important factor in the process is the appraisal. You’ll have to pay for a new one whether you use the cash-out refinance or the HELOC. The lender needs to know how much your home is worth. Your ex-spouse needs to know as well. This is how you figure out how much equity you owe him after the divorce is final.

The appraisal will help determine not only what you pay your ex-spouse, but also how much money you can borrow. Again, cash-out refinances usually allow up to 80%, but HELOCS may allow a slightly higher LTV.

Compensating Factors

In either case, you’ll need compensating factors in order to make up for the risk of the higher loan amount. Lenders like to see high credit scores and low debt ratios. Other factors you can provide include:

Stable income/employment

Plenty of liquid assets on hand

Timely mortgage payment history prior to the refinance

Lenders want to know that you are not a default risk. The more positive factors you can provide him, the better your chances of approval.

Tapping into your home’s equity to buy your ex-spouse out in a divorce is possible. It just may take a little work to find the lender that will work with you. Make sure you look for the lender with the best rate and fees. Every refinance costs money. However, a cash-out refinance often costs more because of its higher level of risk. HELOC loans often have lower closing costs because there is less work involved.

No matter what you decide, read the fine print. Make sure you know all of the details of the loan that you take to help you get through the divorce peacefully.

