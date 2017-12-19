Things to Look For When Buying a Condo Home

American families who are looking at condominiums for a home are in for something good. They are hitting two birds with one stone when buying condo home. This is because condos can be rented out once the family chooses to buy a house. Not that you can have a house rented out, but now, more people considering to rent a condo than a stand-alone home.

One more advantage of condos homes is that they can be a lot cheaper than single-family homes. They also have exclusive amenities which may not be available if you were to purchase a house.

With a lot of great condo homes being advertised in the real estate market today, how do we know which one’s the right choice?

Here are the things you should consider when you looking for a condo home.

Free Flowing Spaces

Younger home buyers prefer homes with free flow layouts. These open concept floor plans work really well with a condominium.

Some condo homes have a limited space. Having too many walls may make the condo home much smaller than it actually is. Wide rooms, lesser wall divisions, and doorless portals create an illusion of a bigger space. Add to that mirrors and big windows to let in more natural light, the condo will look less constricting.

Moreover, open concept floor plans also leave room for redecorating and reimagining in the future.

Find the best mortgage rates, click here.

Perfect Location

Purchasing a detached house located within or near the bustling city can burn a hole in your wallet. A condo home that’s situated near commercial establishments, business districts, hospitals, and schools is a cheaper alternative than a house located in the same area.

You have to consider the condominium’s proximity to these places. Where the “prime locations” is is highly personal. This depends on the kind of life you have.

Being close to these places will mean lesser time stuck in traffic and shorter commutes. This will translate to more quality and productive time and lesser transportation expenses.

Lender-Approved Condo Homes

It can be a bit of a challenge looking for a lender who will finance your condo home purchase. However, if you just shop, you will find out that it is possible to find an affordable mortgage financing for a condominium unit.

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) has government-backed loans which can be used to buy single unit condominiums. To get the financing, the homebuyer needs to meet the FHA requirements. And since this is a guaranteed loan, the commercial lender who provides the funds for the mortgage may also have requirements overlays which the borrower needs to meet.

Connect with a lender, click here.

In addition to that, the unit’s condominium association must be FHA-approved before you can get the financing. The condominium must be included in or must be added to the FHA’s list of approved condominium projects.

How can a condominium be part of such list?

According to the FHA’s guidelines, “to be eligible for FHA mortgage insurance, the project must have been declared and exists in full compliance with applicable State law requirements of the jurisdiction in which the condominium project is located and with all other applicable laws and regulations.” The condo home mortgage must have a 30y-ear term to qualify. A homebuyer may also refinance his/her existing condo home through this program as long as the unit’s condominium association is part of the list.

Single-family detached home prices have been rising in the recent years. Many first-time home buyers are looking at condo homes as a more economical option. And with perks, features, and advantages unique to condominiums, more people, especially millennial home buyers, are considering this option.

The FHA has affordable home financing programs for condo homebuyers. If you are one of them, you can always shop for different FHA-approved lenders to find a loan with the most attractive terms and rates. Choosing the right condo loan is as important as choosing the perfect condo home. Mortgage shopping is the best way to find the perfect one.

Click to See the Latest Mortgage Rates»