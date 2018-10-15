Tips for Buying Your First Condo

Buying your first condo can be exciting and overwhelming at the same time. Buying a condo is a lot different from buying a home. You have more considerations you must make before you jump in and buy the condo. Because a condo is shared property, you need to know the details of the unit and the entire development before you make a decision.

No two condominium associations are the same. You must know the rules and bylaws of each community before you make a decision.

Keep reading to learn some helpful tips to use before you buy your first condo.

Check Out the Condo Living Conditions

Every condo has different living conditions, but one thing is for certain – you will have neighbors and they will be close. Are you comfortable living that close to your neighbors? This means seeing them day in and day out every time you are out of your unit. You will also share common areas with your neighbors. While you won’t be responsible for the maintenance of these areas, you’ll use them alongside your neighbors.

Know the Maintenance and Landscaping Requirements

Most condos handle all maintenance and landscaping in condominium units. This means you don’t have a lot of freedom when it comes to planting landscaping or even decorating for the holidays. Each development is different, so make sure you know the bylaws. Can you decorate for the holidays? Can you plant flowers in your front lawn? These are questions you will want answered before you make the decision to buy the condo.

Financing May be Harder to Get

Financing a condo is different than financing a home. Lenders enter these purchase transactions very carefully. In fact, the loan program you choose must approve of the condo development. So if you get FHA financing, the condo development must be on HUD’s approved list of condos. If you secure USDA, VA, or conventional financing, you’ll need the appropriate approval from each department.

If you do find financing, you may find that you have to make a larger down payment. Some lenders require as much as 20% down on a condo, which can be difficult for first-time homeowners. If you run into this issue, you may want to try subprime lenders to see if any lenders are willing to provide a larger loan on a condo, decreasing the need for a large down payment.

Know What you Get

Don’t make the mistake of assuming you get a parking spot or that you have access to the development’s pool. Ask specifically what is included with the condo. You may find that there are extra fees for certain things, like an assigned parking spot. Ask these questions so that you know exactly what you get when you move into the condo.

Know the Cost of the Association Fees

Most condo associations charge an association fee. This is a monthly fee that covers the maintenance and upkeep of the common areas. It also allows you use of the common areas, in most cases. You should ask specifically what the association fees cover, though. A few common questions include:

Does it cover snow removal and grass mowing?

Does it include utilities? (some do include this)

Does it cover the insurance and maintenance of the property?

Make sure you also ask about any special assessments. Associations usually have a reserve account that they use for special things, like a new roof. If the reserves are running low, the association may call for a special assessment. These are dues that you pay on top of your regular association fees. Ask the association about their history of calling for special assessments and if they see any coming up in the near future.

Know the Rules

You may be surprised to learn some of the crazy rules different associations have. They can regulate the size pet you have in your unit, they may enforce quiet hours, or they may tell you what you can and cannot do with your unit.

It’s important to know all of the details of what you can and cannot do with your condo. These rules are in place to help you, but for instance, if you have a dog and it’s too large according to the association’s rules, you could have a real issue on your hands.

Buying your first condo is exciting, but it should be entered with care. Ask as many questions as you can and work alongside a reputable real estate agent. This way you will know that all of your bases are covered and you will completely understand what you are getting into when you buy a condo.

