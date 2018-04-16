The Top Ways to Save Money on Closing Costs

Buying a home means more than saving for a down payment and moving costs. You also have to pay those pesky closing costs. It’s not unusual to see closing costs as high as 5% of the loan amount. If you have a $200,000 loan, that means as much as $10,000 in closing costs.

Compare Offers from Several Mortgage Lenders.

Luckily, there are ways you can save on these costs. While negotiating is probably the best way, we have a few other tactics that you can use to help you get the lowest costs possible.

Understand the Closing Fees

The first step is understanding the charges the lender poses. Within 3 business days of when you apply for the loan, your lender must send you a Loan Estimate. This document shows you all of the costs that go into the loan. It pays to sit down and evaluate the costs.

We recommend that you go line by line on the Loan Estimate with your loan officer, inquiring about each fee. Some fees are straightforward, such as the underwriting fee. This obviously covers the cost of the underwriting going over your loan and determining if you are a good risk. Other fees, such as the processing fee, may not be as clear.

Don’t be afraid to ask the lender about each fee, what it covers and why you must pay it. Sometimes just asking about the fees is enough. Some lenders will nonchalantly waive certain fees just because you asked.

Comparison Shop

One of the most important things you can do when applying for a new loan is to shop around. We recommend that you shop with at least 3 lenders. This gives you a good idea of the average costs in the area. You can then compare the Loan Estimates from each of the three lenders.

Does one lender seem to charge much higher fees than another? That’s something you should look into further. Ask the higher charging lender what the higher fees are for and why it’s necessary to charge so much. If two of the three lenders have similar fees, then you’ll know the third lender is just higher priced. You may want to eliminate them from your search then.

Click to See the Latest Mortgage Rates.

You’ll notice that we talk about comparing closing fees and not interest rates. Right now we are interested in just the fees because they are so costly. A difference of a few thousand dollars can make a big difference in your bottom line for the loan. This isn’t something to take lightly. In fact, you may even end up choosing the lender that charges a slightly higher interest rate but has much lower closing fees.

Negotiate

Once you understand the fees that each lender charges and you have estimates from at least three lenders, it’s time to negotiate. Be honest with the lender – let them know you have quotes from other lenders. If you are comfortable with it, you can even share your Loan Estimate from the other lender. This way the lender you negotiate with knows what they are up against. They can either meet the fees, beat them, or tell you that they just can’t go that low. At least you’ll know where you stand with each lender.

Ask the Seller for Help

Once you have the lowest possible closing fees on your loan, you still have options to get help. If you don’t have enough money to cover the closing costs or you want to save the money for a rainy day, ask the seller for help.

This requires more negotiations, but you may be surprised to learn how many sellers are willing to help. Sellers can help in two ways:

They can give you a seller’s credit just to help you with the closing costs

They can increase the purchase price of the home, as long as the value supports it, and then give you a seller’s credit

Either way, the seller helps you with the closing costs. In the first example, the seller is just being nice and helping you get the home you want. In the second example, which is more common, the lender gives you a credit, but you actually pay it in the higher loan amount you get with the higher purchase price. The seller walks away with the same profit, but helps you along the way.

Ask the Lender for a No Closing Cost Loan

The final way to get help with closing costs is to ask for a no closing cost loan. While this sounds like you wouldn’t have to pay any fees for the closing, you still pay them. Rather than paying them upfront, you take a higher interest rate. Lenders may charge between 1/8th and 1/4th more in the interest rate.

This way lenders make the money over the life of the loan, rather than at the closing. In order to get approved for this situation, though, you cannot be a high-risk lender. The lender takes a big risk by not collecting the closing costs upfront. If you default on the loan, the lender walks away with a bigger loss and the burden of having your home on their books.

Saving money on closing costs is possible; you just have to know how to go about it. Just accepting the fees the lender gives you is not going to help you save money. Instead, you have to negotiate, inquire, and negotiate again. Whether you negotiate with the lender, the seller, or both, you’ll walk away saving money while buying the home you want.

Click Here to Get Matched With a Lender.

Click to See the Latest Mortgage Rates»